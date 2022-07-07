ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Senior transportation back in Yucaipa

By Michelle Lopez
newsmirror.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 26, Yucaipa council unanimously voted to administer the terms of a funding agreement with Omnitrans in the amount of $360,246 for Measure I funds and to increase the city’s fiscal year 2022/2023 Senior Services expense budget not to exceed $236,198 for the continued project funding for the purchase of...

www.newsmirror.net

Comments / 1

 

