Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for Monday due to anticipated impacts from wildfire smoke produced by the Washburn Fire.Smoke from the Washburn Fire is forecast to be transported into the Bay Area, affecting the North and East Bay regions. However, officials noted that pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the federal health standard. "A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is expected to be in the moderate range," the advisory read. KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck also noted there was a possibility the smoke could begin impacting...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO