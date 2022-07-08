Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara. The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in ZIP codes 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. To reduce adult mosquito populations, Vector Control will be spraying these areas with truck-mounted equipment on Monday, July 11 at about 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later. Vector Control has not found additional positive mosquitoes in Santa Clara County except for Milpitas where spraying occurred last week.
