Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 infections are up sharply and the latest...

www.cbsnews.com

kalw.org

New COVID surge hits California, Bay Area

The San Francisco Chronicle reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the State of California and the Bay Area have reached their highest point since February, when the region was still coming out of the winter omicron surge. As of Friday, the California Department of Public Health said there were about four-thousand people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Bay Area housing market ‘normalizing’ but prices remain high

After two years of soaring home prices, the Bay Area housing market may have entered a cooling phase as rising mortgage rates put a squeeze on buyers. But that doesn’t mean home values are suddenly falling back to Earth. Far from it. The median price of existing single-family houses in the region hit a record $1.36 million in May, a 13% increase from the same month last year, according to the latest data from real estate analytics firm CoreLogic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Air quality advisory issued for Monday due to Washburn Fire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for Monday due to anticipated impacts from wildfire smoke produced by the Washburn Fire.Smoke from the Washburn Fire is forecast to be transported into the Bay Area, affecting the North and East Bay regions. However, officials noted that pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the federal health standard. "A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is expected to be in the moderate range," the advisory read. KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck also noted there was a possibility the smoke could begin impacting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County to spray for West Nile virus

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara. The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in ZIP codes 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. To reduce adult mosquito populations, Vector Control will be spraying these areas with truck-mounted equipment on Monday, July 11 at about 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later. Vector Control has not found additional positive mosquitoes in Santa Clara County except for Milpitas where spraying occurred last week.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Drivers Start to See Relief at the Pump

Bay Area drivers have finally begun to see a little relief at the pump as gas prices are dropping. Though $5.99 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is high, some gas stations have dropped as much as 7 cents since Thursday. The bad news is that AAA said the...
KRON4 News

Health expert recommends masking outdoors

(KRON) – The summer heat and sun are drawing people outdoors while COVID-19 transmission rates remain high throughout the Bay Area. Health officials suggest wearing a mask outside to protect yourself from an infection. The Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have managed to evade the immunity we get from a COVID-19 vaccination series or previous […]
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery. Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.
HOLLISTER, CA

