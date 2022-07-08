sports roundup7/8

Grosso scores 2,Canada downs Trinidad and Tobago 6-0

Julie Grosso scored a pair of goals and Canada went on to rout Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 Tuesday night in a group stage match at the CONCACF W Championship.

The W Championship serves as qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Christine Sinclair scored her 190th career goal, an ongoing international record among women and men.

After Sinclair's header in the 27th minute, Grosso scored in the 67th and 79th — her first two goals with the Canadian national team. Jessie Fleming, who missed a penalty in the opening half, scored in the 84th. Two minutes later Janine Beckie scored.

Pac-12's uncertain future after losses to Big Ten

The Pac-12 can make a case as the most successful conference in collegiate athletics, amassing more than 500 NCAA championships while leading the nation in titles 56 of the past 62 years.

But when it comes to the biggest moneymakers, football and men's basketball, the "Conference of Champions” has come up short for years.

The lack of success, particularly in football, combined with the conference's media rights missteps have put the Pac-12 on shaky financial footing, opening the door for two of its marquee schools to jump ship.

Now, with the loss of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten in 2024, the conference and its remaining member schools face an even more uncertain economic future.

“You have exploding costs on one end and your revenue sources are being decimated, which is a tremendous pressure,” Smith College economics professor Andrew Zimbalist said. “On the other hand, what do you do? Well, something pretty radical I think is going to have to happen.”

The Pac-12's dilemma has been building for years.

Let coaches coach? Men's tennis will try it

As in many sports, tennis has its share of well-known coaches. Unlike in other sports, tennis does not always allow them to coach.

Indeed, at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic can’t get any sort of instructions from Goran Ivanisevic at Centre Court during the men’s semifinals on Friday. No other players and coaches were supposed to be communicating while matches were happening, either, whether it was Simona Halep with Patrick Mouratoglou, Andy Murray with Ivan Lendl, Rafael Nadal with Carlos Moya or anyone else in the women’s or men’s singles brackets.

While the WTA women’s tour tried various forms of in-match coaching over the past decade-plus — allowing, and broadcasting, face-to-face conversations during changeovers, for example — the ATP men’s tour has stayed away from it at its main tournaments other than a brief tryout in the late 1990s (there have been test runs involving chats through headsets at a season-ending event for younger players).

And coaching during Grand Slam matches has been forbidden. Until now.

Once play at the All England Club wraps up Sunday, the ATP will follow the WTA's lead and open a trial run over the rest of this year to permit limited interaction between the folks on the court and their employees in the stands. That means coaches will be able to offer help to women and men at the last major of 2022, the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 29 in New York.

