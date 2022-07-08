ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Andre’s family look jaw-droppingly glam as he joins Emily, Princess, 15, and Junior, 17, at charity ball

By Jamie Downham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi70E_0gYOFESC00

PETER Andre joined wife Emily and his eldest children Princess, 15, and Junior, 17, on the red carpet last night.

They all got glammed up for a night out at the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tY1Cc_0gYOFESC00
Peter Andre joined Princess, Junior and Emily on the red carpet Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j83Sz_0gYOFESC00
They also all posed together for a selfie at the charity event Credit: Rex

Peter and Junior seemed to have compared notes, appearing in matching black and red suits.

And Princess, Peter's daughter with ex Kate Price, matched her step-mum in a red gown.

The teenager was again wearing make-up - days after hitting back at followers who criticised her for a snap she posted from a family wedding.

Mysterious Girl singer Pete told fans he was thrilled to be at the event, which was also attended by a host of celebs including Christine McGuinness.

He said: "Love being here with some of my family. So far we are raising an incredible amount. Let’s keep going."

Peter, who was on presenting duties at the event, captioned another snap: "Honoured to be hosting the Caudwell Children butterfly ball for another year."

He added: "Sorry about my face in this but it’s not about me 😂😂😂."

One follower told him: "Aww Peter , this is a beautiful picture of you all."

Another wrote: "The kids have really grown Peter. And Emily looks as amazing as ever 😍."

The Caudwell Children charity, set up by billionaire businessman John Caudwell, works to improving the lives of disabled and autistic children.

The family were seen posing together for a selfie outside before sharing pics of them at the bash inside.

Several fans insisted the youngsters looked like mini-mes of their parents, with one writing: "Wow princess spit of Kate 😍and junior Peter 🔥."

As well as the two older children with Katie, Peter has a son called Theo and a daughter called Amelia with doctor Emily, 32.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mELED_0gYOFESC00
Fans of the famous family dubbed the pictures 'beautiful' Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIkG7_0gYOFESC00
They also stopped for a picture with billionaire philanthropist John Caudwell Credit: PA

