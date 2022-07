Three people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Greeley over the 4th of July holiday weekend have been identified. The coroner’s office said they are 83-year-old Richard Kraus, 80-year-old Patricia Kraus, and 61-year-old Alan Kraus. All three were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road. Police found their bodies while conducting a welfare check in the late morning hours of July 2. Greeley police continue to investigate.

GREELEY, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO