Lawmakers plan $250 'economic relief rebates' for Massachusetts taxpayers

The son of a coal miner, Johnson grew up listening to ‘‘hillbilly’’ and big band music. He left West Virginia in 1941, during World War II, to work in a Detroit defense plant. He entered the Marines in 1943 as one of the first 1,500 African ...
A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park exploded overnight, sending out a massive cloud of smoke. The Washburn Fire started Thursday and was 250 acres on Friday morning. The National Weather Service said that weather models show winds pushing the smoke from the fire into the Sierra Nevada,
Comments / 0