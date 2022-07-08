ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

8-year-old boy shot at Highland Park parade may not walk again, family says

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — An 8-year-old boy who was shot in the chest by a gunman who killed seven people and wounded dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade may never walk again, a family spokesperson said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was at Monday’s holiday celebration with...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting fights for his life

Family and friends of the victims of the Illinois parade shooting are beginning to say their final farewells, less than a week after that horrific day. Dozens are still recovering from their injuries including an 8-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, who remains in critical condition. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.July 9, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

4 shot, 1 critically wounded in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are shot in River North early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 400 block of North State Street, and found multiple victims at the scene. A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the neck, jaw, and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition. A witness said the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
2 People Dead, 1 Other Injured After Shooting at a Milwaukee Grocery Store Parking Lot

Two people were shot and killed at a grocery store parking lot in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, while one other individual was injured. "During an altercation, the suspect fired shots at a victim subsequently striking him. An armed security fired shots at the suspect subsequently striking the suspect. An unintended victim was also struck by gunfire," explained the Milwaukee Police Department in statement to PEOPLE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Services to be held for 3 victims of the Highland Park Parade shooting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Services will be held Friday for three of the victims of the Highland Park shooting.Jacki Sundheim -- a 63-year-old lifelong member and employee at the Northshore Congregation Israel, was shot in the neck at the parade. Her relatives who were by her side said they did everything they could to try and save her. Sunheim's funeral began at 11 a.m. Friday at her temple in Glencoe where she dedicated so many of her years. There will also be funeral services for 88-year-old Stephen Straus. His family tells us he worked hard at a broker and loved commuting...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old Highland Park Victim’s Spinal Cord Severed by Gunman’s Bullet

An 8-year-old boy attending the Highland Park parade on the Fourth of July was shot and is now confirmed to be paralyzed from the waist down, a spokesperson for the family said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was shot in the chest by the gunman, with the bullet severing his spinal cord. He remains in “critical but stable” condition at an Illinois hospital, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was at the Monday parade with his family, including his mother and twin brother, who were also wounded during the shooting. Both are now recovering, and Cooper is still “fighting as hard as he can,” according to a GoFundMe set up to aid the Roberts family with medical and therapy costs. The boy, who is sedated and on a ventilator, has had to endure several surgeries so far, according to spokesperson Anthony Loizzi. “It’s going to be a new normal for him going forward,” Loizzi said.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
CBS Chicago

For Highland Park massacre victim Eduardo Uvaldo, family was everything

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) – One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was remembered as a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, was the seventh person identified among those shot and killed at the July 4th parade."He was sweet, loving. He cared about his family a lot," said Jackie Tapia, a spokesperson for Uvaldo's family.Tapia said going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his grandchildren was a yearly tradition for Uvaldo. A photo shows him at a past parade wearing his patriotic red, white and blue flag shorts."It was his favorite...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
US News and World Report

Parents of Boy, 2, Found Alone at Parade Shooting Among Dead

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman injured after Summerfest Halsey concert

MILWAUKEE - A woman is recovering after she was injured at Summerfest, sent to the hospital after she was knocked to the ground by another person who attended the Halsey concert Saturday, July 2 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. According to Milwaukee police, a man was sliding down a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

