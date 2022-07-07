ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

17 receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Raquel Martin
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YixFW_0gYOAoDH00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden celebrated 17 new recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

The recipients included civil rights trail blazers, humanitarians and athletes: Olympian Simone Biles, social justice advocate Sister Simone Campbell, former University of Texas President Julieta Garcia, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, former Alabama state legislator Fred Gray, late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Greek Orthodox Father Alexander Karloutsos, Gold Star father and religious freedom advocate Khizr Khan, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay, late U.S. Sen. John McCain, civil rights advocate Diane Nash, Olympian and World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, late AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, retired Brigadier General Wilma Vaught, actor Denzel Washington and civil rights advocate Raul Yzaguirre.

At 25, Biles is the youngest person to receive the Medal of Freedom. She is the most decorated Olympic gymnast ever.

“She adds to her medal count of 32. I don’t know where you’re going to find room,” Biden joked.

He praised her courage for speaking out against sexual assault within gymnastics, saying she “turned personal pain into greater purpose.”

Jobs and McCain received the award posthumously.

“What Steve left us is something special: technology with the capacity to improve our lives in ways that haven’t even yet been thought of,” Biden said.

He also praised McCain, a prisoner of war, longtime Republican senator and friend.

“We used to argue like hell on the Senate floor but then we’d go down and have lunch together,” Biden said. “I never stopped admiring John. I never said a negative thing about him in my life.”

Denzel Washington was absent from the ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. The president said he would be honored later.

Including the 17 honored Thursday, only 631 Americans have ever received the award, including Biden himself. He said the new recipients reflect the country at its finest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” Grovetown police, neighbors describe horrifying living conditions of abused elder

GROVETOWN, G,A, (WJBF) – We’re digging deeper into a case of elder abuse in Grovetown. A 74-year-old woman found living in a feces-infested home. Now both her daughter and granddaughter are in jail. It all started with a tip to code enforcement. “It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” said […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Five inmates charged after aggravated assault using homemade knives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Saturday, July 2nd around 3:30 p.m., an aggravated assault occurred among several inmates. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that several inmates got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The inmates involved had homemade shanks, which were used in the altercation. Four inmates were injured and taken for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Nash
Person
Simone Campbell
Person
John Mccain
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Richard Trumka
Person
Raul Yzaguirre
MarketRealist

How to Impeach a Supreme Court Justice — People Are Fed Up

After the U.S. Supreme Court shot down Roe v. Wade and eliminated a person’s constitutional right to an abortion on June 24, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling for justices to be impeached. She says Supreme Court justices misled the public about their stance on Roe v. Wade, but President Biden’s administration may not have a direct route to impeachment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Of War#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Humanitarians#University Of Texas#Greek#Gold Star#Afl Cio#The Medal Of Freedom
TheDailyBeast

‘Alarmed’ Joe Manchin Accepts He’s Been Played by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

After the Supreme Court released its bombshell decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seemed to realize he’d been played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two justices he voted to confirm. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin wrote in a statement. The Catholic senator said he’s still anti-abortion but supports legislation to safeguard the rights previously protected by Roe. He said he’s hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can draft such legislation, though there hasn’t been much consensus to do so in the past. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also admitted Friday that she’d been duped. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me,” she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Pope Francis Doesn’t Care About Nancy Pelosi’s View on Abortion

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Calls grow for Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, to be subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

Calls for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to be subpoenaed widened after The Washington Post revealed that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas communicated with former president Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman. Three people involved in the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot told The Post that Ms Thomas spoke with Mr Eastman, who tried to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Two of the people said that the correspondence was more widespread than previously understood. In turn, members of the committee are discussing whether to delve into her alleged...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Presidential Medal of Freedom
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy