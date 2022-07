A 31-year-old man died on Sunday in a Rikers Island jail, prompting the immediate firing of a correction officer involved in the incident, city officials said on Monday. The man, Elijah Muhammad, had been held at the complex since June on an assault charge, records show. Details of what led to his death — he was the 10th person to die this year after being held in city jail custody — were not immediately available.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO