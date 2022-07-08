Windsor's Hudson on fast track to UConn football

Chris Hudson of Windsor, a cornerback at St. Thomas More in Montville, is one of 11 players in UConn football's recruiting class of 2023. Courtesy St. Thomas More

As Chris Hudson readied to make his commitment to the UConn football team, one thought kept entering his mind.

“It would definitely have to be that feeling of home,” the Windsor native said. “Around the coaching staff, and even around the players. My former teammate Ben (Murawski), who’s at UConn now, I occasionally check up on him. He keeps telling me that it’s good work and it’s a good environment to be around.

“Plus growing up watching UConn games, going to a game almost every weekend, I’ve always kind of had that Husky mentality and that Husky image in the back of my head. My family would also be able to come to my games, and I know with Jim Mora coming in and this whole 2023 class, something crazy is going to happen coming up soon.”

Hudson, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback out of St. Thomas More School in Montville, announced his commitment to the Huskies July 4, one of three UConn received over the holiday weekend. Wide receiver/defensive back Ricky Lee III and defensive end/offensive tackle Toluwanimi Tunde were the others.

He chose the Huskies over the likes of Army, Navy and Old Dominion.

UConn has 11 commitments so far for the Class of 2023. Hudson is the Huskies’ second in-state recruit, joining wide receiver/defensive back Jackson Harper (Simsbury/Avon Old Farms).

“I have seen some of their film. I recognize some of the names,” Hudson said of his future classmates. “But I just know that we’re going to be dogs next year. We’re going to come in and just help the UConn team overall.”

Hudson grew up in Windsor, but attended Kingswood Oxford, a private school in West Hartford, starting in sixth grade.

Following his sophomore year, Hudson elected to reclassify into the Class of 2023 and transfer to St. Thomas More ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

“The (KO) football program was going downhill, and I realized that I wanted to pursue football around sophomore year,” Hudson said. “One of my friends was actually transferring to St. Thomas More. He called me and was like ‘You should transfer. It would be a great opportunity for you. They have a great team.’ Coach (Jason) Manson, who’s at Iowa now, he was the head coach (at St. Thomas More). So I was like ‘You know what, why not?’ ”

The first thing he noticed when joined the Chancellors was the competitive nature of prep school, something he loved and feels has benefited him as a player.

“It’s definitely given me a lot of exposure,” Hudson added. “A bunch of great players have come through there. Actually my first year there, Marques Buford, who’s at Nebraska, he was another DB. He kind of just trained me and helped me get into the speed of the game. Going from private school to prep is definitely a whole different type of game. So being at a prep school and playing behind a bunch of players my first year definitely elevated my game a bunch.”

Hudson said he still keeps in touch with his friends at Windsor High, which was the 2021 CIAC Class L football state runner-up.

“Sometimes I’ll even help train some of the Windsor High corners, try to get them a little better,” he said. “For the most part during summer time, I usually hang out with a couple of them.”

Hudson said the two best characteristics to describe his game are speed and aggressiveness.

“I’m not afraid to tackle,” he added. “I’ll bully anyone that’s in front of me. My speed is something that’s, I don’t want to sound cocky, but being a rising senior running a 4.3 laser, I think that’s pretty impressive. ... So anyone that I’m going up against, especially this year coming up with the great competition we’re playing, if I use my speed I can make amazing plays happen.”

Hudson had 41 tackles, three interceptions and broke up eight passes last season.

He made an unofficial visit to Storrs May 29 and plans on taking his official visit soon.

“The facilities are a lot better than they used to be,” Hudson said. “I love their practices. Their practices are high-energy. They’re definitely something that a competitive, highly energetic person like myself needs to be around. I can see myself going to practice every day being excited to play and looking forward to it. Not even just surviving it, but enjoying every second of it.”

He said he liked where he fits into the Huskies roster after talking to defensive backs coach Dalton Hilliard.

“The scheme they have planned for me is to play nickel, or even play the boundary corner,” Hudson said. “I’m a very speedy guy, I’ve been blessed with God-given speed. So, the scheme that they have, I fit into perfectly because the balance of my aggressiveness and my speed will basically force me into playing into a star position. I can either guard the speedy slot or I can even help in the run game because I love to tackle.”

As he preps for his third and final season with St. Thomas More, Hudson has a simple goal in mind.

“It would definitely be just to ball out and really show people what I’m about,” he said. “I’ve always been under-recruited. About four or five months ago, I didn’t have any offers. So I think it would really be to show what I’m really about and let everyone know that ‘Chris Hudson from Connecticut, he was a dog.’ ”

UConn Football Class of 2023 commitments

Name Pos. Size Hometown

Jarvis Jones WR/ATH 6-2, 180 West Orange, N.J.

Brandon Kelley DL 6-5, 235 Pottstown, Pa.

Toriyan Johnson OL/DL 6-8, 320 Andover, N.H.

Cleto Chol DL/ATH 6-6, 240 Andover, N.H.

Tucker McDonald QB 6-2, 195 Holden, Mass.

Jackson Harper WR/DB 6-2, 195 Simsbury/Avon Old Farms

Carsten Casady OL/DL 6-6, 270 Rolesville, N.C.

Cameron Chadwick CB/WR 6-0, 175 Sommerville, N.J.

Ricky Lee DB/WR 5-11, 170 Ellenwood, Ga..

Chris Hudson CB 6-0, 170 Windsor

Toluwanimi Tunde DL/OL 6-5, 275 St. Catherines, Ontario