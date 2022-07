The New Orleans Saints will lean a lot on their defense this coming 2022 NFL season, and their secondary unit will be the anchor. Through both free agency and the NFL Draft, New Orleans has done a good job this summer of improving several key areas. Though not technically finished, the Saints have finished the bulk of the labor-intensive work. There are undoubtedly several roster spots on the Saints that warrant worry as training camp draws near. These positions of concern include running back, tight end, and guard. On the other hand, in the lead-up to the regular season, the Saints can lean on the fact that their defense should be among the best in the league.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO