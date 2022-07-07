ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82

NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMES CAAN: (As Sonny Corleone) He wants us to send Michael to hear the proposition, and the promise is that the deal is so good that we can't refuse. MONDELLO: Sonny was the Corleone family's hotheaded heir apparent, and James Caan gave him a hair-trigger temper and not much interest in...

www.npr.org

CBS News

James Caan, "The Godfather" actor, dies at 82

Actor James Caan, known for his roles in "The Godfather" and other films over a long career, has died at 82, his family confirmed Thursday. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," a statement posted to the late actor's Twitter page read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
tvinsider.com

Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Star Was 99

Larry Storch, who was best known for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn in the two seasons of 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died at the age of 99. A statement announcing his passing was posted on his Facebook page on July 8, reading, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Caan Dead: New Hollywood Icon and Beloved ‘Godfather’ and ‘Misery’ Star Was 82

James Caan is dead at the age of 82, his official Twitter feed confirmed on Thursday. “The Godfather” actor shot to superstardom after playing the doomed Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 adaptation of the Mario Puzo novel, but he gained fans across decades. Not many actors could simulate being shot with dozens of bullets in one of the most bloody dramatic scenes from “The Godfather” and also star opposite Barbra Streisand in the musical sequel “Funny Lady” — or be tormented by Kathy Bates in the Stephen King adaptation “Misery.” Or play the curmudgeonly book publisher who finds he’s the father of one of Santa’s workers in “Elf.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms. The Power of the Dog costars quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together. A rep for Dunst...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jennifer Aniston Shares Kind Message Mourning The Death Of The Morning Show Crew Member

As fans of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show await updates on Season 3, star and executive producer Jennifer Aniston shared some heartbreaking news about a member of the crew. Gunnar Mortensen, who was a camera assistant on the workplace drama for the first two seasons and whose career spanned over a decade as a crew member on a number of other projects, died in a motorcycle accident on July 4 at the age of 39. Aniston was among those to pay their respects to Mortensen, sharing kind words and a link to help his family through donations.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'The Godfather': James Caan's Corleone family pays tribute to 'wildly gifted' co-star

"The Godfather" family on Thursday paid tribute to fallen son James Caan, who played violent enforcer Sonny Corleone in the iconic 1972 film. The movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won three, including for best picture and lead actor for Marlon Brando's turn as Mafia boss Vito Corleone, at a ceremony remembered for Brando's refusal to accept his award.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: July 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is coming in hot with some seriously superb films and specials throughout July. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from delight you with laugh-out-loud hilarity to invigorate you with interactivity, and more. Whether you’re looking for something relaxing, great for a date, or new from overseas, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this July.
MOVIES
Larry Lease

James Caan Left His Mark on Dallas

James Caan left a very large impact on Dallas.Erin Hervey/Unsplash. Bottle Rocket has become a cult favorite film since the mid-90s. We're talking 1996, when Bill Clinton was president and the Dallas Cowboys had a winning team and claimed their last Lombardi Trophy on January 28, 1996. The very next month, Bottle Rocket arrived in theaters.
DALLAS, TX
NPR

Movies you missed: 'Jaws'

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) Here's looking at you, kid. CLARK GABLE: (As Rhett Butler) Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn. MARLON BRANDO: (As Terry Malloy) I could have been a contender. BETTE DAVIS: (As Margo Channing) Fasten your seatbelts. CUBA GOODING JR: (As Rod Tidwell) Show me...
MOVIES
E! News

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS. What a sight! Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is married. The Chicago-based hairstylist has wed partner Christos Lardakis, a source confirmed to E! News July 7. The news comes almost four months after the pair got engaged. Shaina, 32, and...
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Why it matters that Danai Gurira is taking on Richard III

LAURENCE OLIVIER: (As Richard III) Now is the winter of our discontent. RASCOE: ...To Ian McKellen. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "RICHARD III") IAN MCKELLEN: (As Richard III) Made glorious summer by this sun of York. RASCOE: And now at New York's Shakespeare in the Park, the lead role is being played...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

Tim Heidecker reaches into the depths of his past on new album 'High School'

NPR's Scott Simon talks to Tim Heidecker about his music, his new sentimental album "High School," and about his sometimes crass comedy. Maybe it's the pandemic, maybe just growing up or growing older, but Tim Heidecker, the comedian and singer, has been thinking about his teenage school days, pals and classes and all that after-school nonsense in his latest music project, "High School."
MUSIC

