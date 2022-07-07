James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82

Larry Storch, who was best known for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn in the two seasons of 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died at the age of 99. A statement announcing his passing was posted on his Facebook page on July 8, reading, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”

