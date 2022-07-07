ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parks and Recreation Month in Escondido

Cover picture for the articleJuly is Parks and Recreation month! The Community Services department is hosting fun and FREE events all month...

Related
Red Tricycle San Diego

Our Favorite Secret Lakes & Ponds in San Diego

San Diego is known for its vacation-worthy beaches, but you don’t always have to go to the ocean to play in the water (or be forced to deal with all that sand). If you go inland and look between our hills and canyons you’ll find tons of freshwater lakes and ponds that are splash-worthy for a fun-filled day. Scroll down for our favorite in-the-know watering holes (until now that is) that tend to be less crowded and more secluded—you might even be the only ones there! Plus we’ve paired each waterway with a food hot spot nearby to grab some coffee, sandwiches or grab a box of doughnuts from one of our favorite shops for your lakeside adventures.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

This iconic South Bay barbershop turns 50 this year

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A family-owned barbershop has now served the South Bay for 50 years, and its owners are throwing a party to celebrate the milestone. Highland Barber Shop, near the corner of Highland Avenue and East 18th Street in National City, first opened in 1972. The Camara family, which runs the shop, says that makes it the oldest running establishment cutting hair in the city.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
osidenews.com

OCEANSIDE: Mission Marketplace Summer Fest starts July 21

All events run Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the open air shopping center center, located on the northwest corner of Highway 76 and College Boulevard at 471 College Blvd. Summer Fest 2022 begins July 21 with a karaoke event under the stars. Come sing for the chance to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
News 8 KFMB

Masks are mandatory at Comic-Con 2022

SAN DIEGO — New concerns over rising COVID numbers come ahead of a very busy couple of weeks for San Diego. With summer here, some of San Diego's most highly-anticipated, and highly-attended, events are returning, from Comic-Con to the Del Mar races to San Diego Pride, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people from around the country, and the world, to its parade and three-day festival.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Celebrate Hillcrest’s best bites this week

The week of San Diego LGBT Pride marks a time when thousands of locals and tourists cast aside their diet regimens to indulge in the vast culinary options found at every turn. A range of restaurants set along the beaten track play heavily into the Pride experience, whether you’re seeking fast-casual grub or wishing to recharge your jets over lobster in a sit-down atmosphere.
SAN DIEGO, CA
point2homes.com

1924 Louis Drive, Escondido, San Diego County, CA, 92026

Fabulous North East Escondido Home (Country Club Area, close to San Marcos & ZONED FOR SAN MARCOS SCHOOLS) This charming home is nicely upgraded and meticulously maintained. The large living room features a cozy fireplace and plenty of space for an oversized couch. The kitchen is complete with custom cabinets, corian counters, large breakfast peninsula, dining nook, walk-in pantry, and a large window above the sink. The master bedroom is generously sized with dual mirrored closets. The master bath features a beautiful walk-in shower with gorgeous custom tile and an oversized console sink. The guest bathroom has a relaxing spa tub and pedestal sink. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout, tile in high traffic areas, and neutral carpet in living room/bedrooms. The backyard is private and a perfect space for relaxing. No HOA and low taxes. This turn-key home is a MUST SEE!!! See school locator to confirm schools https://portal.schoolsitelocator.com/apps/ssl/?districtcode=11181Call Yvonne Tapia for more information 760-917-1510.
ESCONDIDO, CA
rsfpost.com

Water District Level 2 Restrictions And What It Means

At the July RSFA Board meeting, our water district, the Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) gave a presentation to inform us of the current drought conditions. The Association made a good recording of the presentation and I recommend listening to it. In a nutshell, we are in the third year...
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

Swagyu Chop Shop Eyeing Mira Mesa for Expansion Plans

2022 is proving to be an exciting year of growth for Steve Brown’s Swagyu chain of restaurants. The Wagyu aficionados have rolled out a new Yakiniku Bar at their Pacific Beach outpost this weekend, their next sit-down restaurant is in construction in Oceanside, plus the brand is island bound this Summer to open Swagyu Hawaii in Maui.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

The Parrots of El Cajon Color The Community

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

Baby owlets are the new 'Who's Who' of Escondido bird ranch

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Baby owlets are spreading their wings and awareness about the beauty of birds. In this Zevely Zone, I met the new 'Who's Who' of Escondido. Baby Burrowing Owls have arrived and rolling out the red carpet is an animal lover you have to meet. Hillary Hankey says no matter where you live in San Diego County, look around and you'll see nature.
ESCONDIDO, CA
ragemonthly.com

HISTORY AND INTRIGUE AT SYCUAN CASINO RESORT

Located in the Dehesa Valley, Sycuan Casino Resort is a wonder to behold for so many reasons. For me, one of the most compelling aspects is the honorable and resilient history of how one particular Indian tribe brought a magnificent resort to fruition, after going through centuries of adversity. To fully appreciate the energy of this resort casino when you visit, I wanted to include their backstory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Top 10 Beaches in the U.S.

Summer is here, and the beach is the star of the show once again. Across the U.S. are a variety of sandy stretches that each offer a different experience—from scenic nature views to under-the-sun fun. Though there’s no set rule of what makes one beach better than another, the 10 beaches below have unique qualities and attractions that make them some of the best beaches in the U.S.
CORONADO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Site Development Plan and Tentative Subdivision Map for 46 Single-Family Dwelling

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing on July 19, 2022, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the. following matter:. P21-0300, CAMINO LARGO...
VISTA, CA

