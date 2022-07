Wild Ride Brewing is Redmond, Oregon’s largest, and second oldest brewery, and one of the most popular attractions in the city just north of Bend. Founded in 2014, the 20 bbl production facility is home to 4 food trucks and one of the best summer weather patios in the center of town. After nearly a decade the brewery known for beers like Nut Crusher peanut butter Porter and Whoopty Woot Wheat in classic pacific northwest styles and their taster trays made out of mini ski’s they call “tasteskis” has opened their first new location in Prineville.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO