Brian Jackson dead aged 91 – Actor in legendary Man from Del Monte ads dies peacefully at home after cancer battle

By John Lucas
 3 days ago
THE actor behind the iconic Man from Del Monte adverts has died peacefully at home aged 91 after a long battle with cancer.

Brian Jackson starred in more than 25 commercials throughout the 1980s, as a suave, white suit-clad fruit buyer who only selects the best.

Brian Jackson - known as 'The Man from Del Monte’ has died aged 91 Credit: Ray Collins - The Sun
Jackson played in more than 25 commercials throughout the 1980s Credit: Ray Collins - The Sun

They always used the catchphrase: “The Man from Del Monte, he says yes.”

Youngest daughter Jo Jackson said: “The commercials paid for where we lived and my education, which I’m very grateful for.

“He also bought a yellow Jaguar with the money from one of the adverts because it reminded him of the bananas. He was very funny, had the most amazing anecdotes, and was a thespian until the end.”

Brian was born in Bolton, Lancs, and started out as a Royal Naval press photographer before becoming an actor, director and producer.

He was part of the Royal Shakespeare Company at Stratford Upon Avon and later produced theatre shows across London.

Brian performed alongside several icons of the golden era, including Roger Moore and Ginger Rodgers, and appeared in numerous classic movies, including The Avengers, The Persuaders, Carry On Sergeant and Return of the Pink Panther.

He also starred in ‘Some like it Cool’, Michael Winner’s debut ‘skin flick’ movie.

Brian voiced and appeared in hundreds of documentaries, films and TV commercials and was a regular on BBC radio drama.

He was particularly proud of founding Hamden Gurney Studios in London’s West End, where resident musician Vangelis recorded his Oscar-winning scores for Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner.

An active athlete, swimmer, runner and trained scuba diving instructor, Brian played cricket with his team, the Stage Cricket Club, for over 50 years, playing his last winning match at the age of 88.

Brian died peacefully at his home in London’s West End on 2nd July 2022 with his wife and youngest daughter by his side, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Jackson died on July 2 surrounded by his family following a long battle with prostate cancer Credit: Ray Collins - The Sun
As the catchphrase went: 'The Man from Del Monte, he says yes'

