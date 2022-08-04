Rap Sh!t season 1: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the new Issa Rae show

When Issa Rae announced the conclusion of the hit series Insecure , many fans of the show wanted to crawl knee-deep into a box of tissue to cry. Some are now finding a bit of solace knowing that Rae teamed up with JT and Yung Miami (aka the City Girls) for the new series, Rap Sh!t .

While it's safe to assume the beloved characters from her former show won’t be stopping by on Rap Sh!t to drop any rap bars; thankfully, the new HBO Max original series manages to capture Issa Rae’s signature brand of comedy and wit.

Here’s everything we about Rap Sh!t season 1.

When is the next Rap Sh!t season 1 episode?

The latest episode of Rap Sh!t season 1, episode 4, releases on HBO Max on Thursday, August 4, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Rap Sh!t season 1 episode guide

Rap Sh!t premiered with two episodes on HBO Max on Thursday, July 21 at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. The remaining six episodes of the season debut one at a time on each of the following Thursdays.

Below we've provided an episode guide to help fans keep up with the series.

Episode 1: "Something for the City"

"Stuck at a dead-end hotel job while her long-distance boyfriend attends law school, aspiring rapper Shawna spontaneously invites her estranged friend Mia out for drinks, yielding surprising results."

Episode 2: "Something for the Girls"

"After their first video gains traction, Shawna and Mia's second attempt at success leads to creative differences."

Episode 3: "Something for the Hood"

"As the duo get more serious about their music, Shawna dives deeper into a scheme to help cover costs. Meanwhile, Mia fields a proposal from her promoter friend Chastity."

Rap Sh!t season 1 plot

HBO describes the premise of Rap sh!t as:

" Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group."

Judging by the trailer, it seems the gist of the plot is about two women who grow tired of working their own 9 to 5 jobs and seeing "subpar" rappers making lots of money. Wanting to change their financial situation and feeling as if they can do at the very least what they see their male counterpart rappers do, they unite to form a hip-hop duo. Time will tell if their leap of faith in the music industry will pay off.

Rap Sh!t season 1 cast

Aida Osman and KaMillion as Shawna and Mia in Rap Sh!t (Image credit: Alicia Vera/HBO Max)

The main Rap Sh!t cast is anchored by Aida Osman and KaMillion starring as Shawna and Mia, respectively. While their names may not be instantly recognizable to many, Osman has previously served on the writing team for the series Betty , while KaMillion has appeared as Meeka on the series Star .

Rounding out the main cast are Jonica Booth ( Discovering Brooklynn ), Devon Terrell (young Barrack Obama biopic Barry ) and RJ Cyler ( The Harder They Fall ).

Rap Sh!t season 1 trailer

The trailer certainly smells of Issa Rae. That should come as welcomed news for her loyal fans.

How to watch Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t is an HBO Max original series and can only be viewed in the US with a subscription to the streaming service. Those interested in watching the series will need to subscribe to HBO Max, which can be done in just a few clicks.

While there is no official release date for the sitcom in the UK, we will be sure to provide an update as more information becomes available.

