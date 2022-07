Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is facing questions after using campaign funds to cover legal expenses for a lawsuit relating to his time as a church minister. Politico reports the case was filed in 2019 by Melvin Robertson and involved baseless allegations against the senator dating back to 2005. A federal district court judge dismissed the suit before any defendants were served. However, Robertson refiled a similar lawsuit last year outlining the same allegations against Warnock while also suing the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Warnock is the senior pastor. To fight this suit, Warnock let his campaign attorneys represent him from the Elias Law Group and the Atlanta firm, Krevolin & Horst.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO