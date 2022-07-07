ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restoration Of Montford Point, Where First Black Marines Were Trained, Is Near Completion

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
A project to restore key buildings at Montford Point, where the first Black Marines trained, is near completion. WBUR reports during the 1940s, 20,000 Black men trained under harsh conditions at a racially segregated military base in North Carolina known as Montford Point. Today, the camp is part of Camp Lejeune,...

