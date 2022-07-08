Bon Dance returns to Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The summer bon dance season continues this Saturday in Waipahu.

Festivities at the Waipahu Hongwanji will start at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Now because of COVID, Obon festivals for the past two years were either canceled, virtual or held with limited capacity — but that’s not the case this year.

Besides dancing there will be vendors and food booths. With all the favorites like yakisoba, barbecue sticks, teri burgers and of course andagi.

The fun is open to the public.