ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How you can get free Krispy Kreme donuts for a year

By Izzy Karpinski
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QuGl_0gYNd4du00
(Getty Images)

(WXIN) — A trip to a Krispy Kreme store could end with a year’s worth of free doughnuts for thousands of lucky customers this month.

The doughnut chain is celebrating its 85th birthday by giving away birthday cards good for one dozen free Original Glazed® Doughnuts for a year. The promotion is good for one dozen free doughnuts a month through June of 2023.

The cards will be given to 8,500 guests each day from July 11-14. According to Krispy Kreme, the winning customers will be randomly selected at participating stores.

On Friday, July 15, anyone will be able to buy an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen.

Customers must be at least 18 years old to win the year’s worth of doughnuts promotion.

A quick history lesson: Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. According to Krispy Kreme’s Canadian website, Rudolph bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans.

He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and people walking by asked if they could buy the treats hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers.

There are now more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Elite Daily

Krispy Kreme Wants To Give You Free Doughnuts For A Year To Celebrate Its B-Day

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday, and the doughnut maker is celebrating by gifting 8,500 people a year’s worth of free doughnuts and 85-cent Original Glazed dozens. You read that right: From July 11 to 14, 8,500 lucky fans will have a chance at a year’s worth of free doughnuts. To keep the week-long celebrations going, enjoy a BOGO birthday deal with 85-cent dozens on July 15. Here’s how you can celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday with sweet deals, because everyone is invited to this doughnut party one way or another.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Parade

How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich Thanks to a New Menu Change

Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Canadian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake

McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

This fried chicken fast food chain is Utah’s favorite

Fried chicken is the ultimate American experience, whether it’s Southern-fried drumsticks or Korean wings. But which fried chicken restaurants are Americans’ favorites?. Driving the news: A recent report analyzed the seven largest fried chicken restaurants in the United States, and it looks as though the fast-food industry has transformed Americans’ preferences.
UTAH STATE
WATE

Attempted catalytic converter theft at Maryville church leads to 3 arrests

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing burglary charges after authorities in Blount County thwarted an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a van at a Maryville church after midnight Friday. Deputies responded to a church on Calderwood Highway shortly after midnight Friday on a report of...
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy