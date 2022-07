(The Center Square) – New Hampshire closed out the fiscal year flush with more than $400 million surplus revenues, according to a new state report. As filed with the close of the year on June 30 by the state Department of Administrative Services, New Hampshire revenues totaled $3.23 billion. That is $262.5 million more than the previous fiscal year and $430.1 million more than initial budget estimates.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO