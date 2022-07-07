Newman coaches reach milestone wins in 2022

Two Newman University coaches reached significant career milestones this past spring: Director of Tennis Shella Augspurger and Head Softball Coach Andrea Gustafson. Augspurger earned her 300th win at the NCAA Division II level while at the helm of the Newman Jets tennis programs. She reached the milestone as the women’s team...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Buhler High School volleyball program is putting on a sand volleyball tournament in Hutchinson July 30 and 31 to benefit the Jones family of Nickerson who were victims of an accident in Kentucky. Anyone 14 and older can play, it will be $20 for each...
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - An Augusta teen is making it his mission to ride motocross once more, after sustaining a serious injury last year. Today, Westen Erwin returned to the track where his injury happened, more determined than ever to meet his goal. "After the therapy I just had a...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
Crowds turned out in downtown Wichita on Saturday for a ‘Vote No’ protest, a sign that people are angry and that momentum is growing for the movement, event organizers said. The crowds stretched further than from Third Street to First Street as chanting protesters made a loop by...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a slow-moving cold front will continue to crawl across the state today and will bring heat relief to central and northern Kansas this afternoon, but the Wichita area and southern half of the state will have one more day of dangerous heat and humidity before we get a break on Friday.
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky have identified a Kansas man who died after he and his family were hit by a car on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police said a driver went onto a sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Street, hitting four people Tuesday evening. 44-year-old William “Trey” Arthur...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Ice Center is experiencing mechanical issues, the City of Wichita says. The City of Wichita and Rink Management are working hard to rectify the issues. However, the mechanical problems will not impact Saturday’s scheduled Wichita Force Football game. For the latest, follow...
Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Chase County Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 109, 18 miles south of Emporia, just before 2:30 pm. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 36-year-old Elauterio Miguel Orozco Taylor of Wichita was south bound when it swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
Wichita is setting up new public oversight of its four city golf courses after the City Council voted not to privatize them. It has hired a new director of golf and is creating a Golf Board of Governors. Jesse Coffman, formerly director of golf operations for Fairfax County Park Authority...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Wichitans gathered downtown on Saturday for the 28th annual Automobilia car show. Cars are lined up down Douglas Ave. from Hydraulic Ave. all the way to Emporia St. until 11 p.m. Automobilia CEO Josh Blick says the event is a good way to boost the local economy. “We’re able […]
This article has been updated to state the correct amount of marchers in attendance. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of marchers took to downtown Wichita Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights regarding Kansas House Bill 2746. The crowd made a loop by City Hall, down Main and along Douglas. All the while urging the […]
Kansans gathered at A Price Woodard Park for the “March for Liberty,” chanting phrases like “two, four, six, eight, separate the church and state” and “what are we going to do on Aug. 2? Vote no.”. The Women’s March Air Capital and the League of...
Ersa L. Keenan, 81, passed away July 7, 2022, at Brookdale East in Wichita. She was born on April 5, 1941, in Great Bend, to Frank & Ersa (Cross) Koelsch. She married Johnny R. Keenan on May 23, 1966, in Great Bend. He died March 5, 2015. A lifetime Great...
Wichita is home to many good eats. It’s a fact that can largely be forgotten but we are blessed to have a tremendous amount of restaurants to choose from. Navigating through the sheer number of them can be tough and places like this blog, the media, various social media groups and review websites can help with that.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fly into the Wichita Bird Fair on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holiday Inn Wichita East I-35, 549 S Rock Rd. Admission is $5, cash only. Children under the age of six get in free. According to the Wichita Kansas Bird...
Around 2 miles of downtown Wichita streets will be blocked off this Saturday for one of the largest car shows in Kansas. The 28th Automobilia Moonlight Charity Car Show and Street Party will feature approximately 1,000 vehicles on Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. The show will take place along Douglas fromEmporia Hydraulic. Admission is free.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper and motion picture star Ice Cube is coming to Intrust Bank Arena as the headliner of West Fest, a summer tour that features other prominent rap artists who found fame in the 1990s. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A meningitis outbreak in south central Kansas is cited as the culprit to several hospitalizations among area infants. Pediatricians at Wesley Medical Center report noticing the increase over the past several weeks. One pediatrician at Wesley discussed doctors recently seeing a rare virus in infants, leading...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, July 8, ruled to suspend the law license of Wichita attorney Brad Pistotnik for one year. Pistotnik is an owner of the “Bull Attorneys” law firm. A state panel recommended the license suspension, stemming from a cyber crimes...
