Honolulu, HI

Honolulu police arrest woman posing as property manager

By Chelsee Yee
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old woman is in custody after she was accused of posing as a property manager and took payments. She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft on Wednesday, July 6.

Police said the incident happened in the Punchbowl area back in June.

According to police, the complainant made payments to the suspect on June 17 in order to rent out a residence. However, police said the residence was not for rent.

The suspect was located and arrested almost three weeks after the incident.

carol pacheco
3d ago

This had happen to us. the only thing is I never gave money. I was told this female was a realtor and she has a few houses to rent. she went by the name as Victoria. She gave a address of a unit and said she will meet us at a McDonald's in Ewa Beach. I went to look at the unit before meeting her. This unit was occupied, has been since April 2022. It wasn't for rent. This person thought we were going to meet at McDonald's sign paper work and pay a deposit without going into a vacant unit. she claims to have the 🔑. I said let's meet at the unit instead of McDonald's. She said ok , im on my way. She never showed up to meet at the unit. we kept calling her and she didn't answer. Never heard from her . I already knew she thought she was going to scam us.

