ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Christian activists push for total abortion ban in South Carolina

By Katie Shepherd
SFGate
 4 days ago

South Carolina legislators on Thursday opened the first hearing on proposals that will determine how far the state's abortion restrictions will go with a prayer for God to "give wisdom to every single one on this committee that we will do your will." That religious sentiment kicked off hours...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Federal judge blocks Arizona's 'personhood' abortion law

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, as implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade reverberate nationwide. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18...
UTAH STATE
SFGate

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn't seem like “a great option.”. He also offered a message to people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Columbia, SC
Government
City
Hollywood, SC
State
Tennessee State
State
North Carolina State
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Charleston, SC
State
Alabama State
West Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
SFGate

A one-source story about a 10-year-old and an abortion goes viral

- - - This is the account of a one-source story that quickly went viral around the world - and into the talking points of the president. The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a right to abortion, has led a number of states to quickly impose new laws to restrict or limit abortions. Ohio was one of the first, imposing a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape and incest.
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge declared most of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, including the state's mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan also struck down Minnesota's...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Charles Swann
Person
Joe Biden
SFGate

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was...
MILITARY
Tampa Bay Times

Politics does not roil all Florida school board races

The big story: Across Florida, campaigns for school board seats have become increasingly political affairs despite the seats being nonpartisan by law. In parts of south Florida, for example, some conservative candidates are seeking support at gun shows, the Sun-Sentinel reports. Hillsborough County, the state’s third-largest district, appears an exception....
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Southeastern Grocers Donates $140,000 to Feeding America® Network Food Banks

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America® network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005966/en/ Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America® network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months. (Photo: Business Wire) Throughout the school year, nearly 22 million children count on school meal programs for their daily nutrition, yet less than 17% have access to summer meal programs 1. With summer vacations lasting up to 90 days, millions of children are faced with hunger and worry as they lose crucial access to daily meals.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy