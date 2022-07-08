Christian activists push for total abortion ban in South Carolina

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America® network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005966/en/ Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America® network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months. (Photo: Business Wire) Throughout the school year, nearly 22 million children count on school meal programs for their daily nutrition, yet less than 17% have access to summer meal programs 1. With summer vacations lasting up to 90 days, millions of children are faced with hunger and worry as they lose crucial access to daily meals.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 16 MINUTES AGO