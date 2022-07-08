ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

JUDY SMITH OBITUARY

By Luke Myers
turlockcitynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug 20,1953 – June 20, 2022. Judy Faye (Casey) Smith passed away at 11:48 p.m. on June 20, 2022, having created and maintained several hundred years worth of accomplishments – and relationships – in her 68 years of life.Judy was always in motion from a young age, taking care of others...

www.turlockcitynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
turlockcitynews.com

Steven Deus Obituary

Steven Dean Deus passed away in the presence of his family on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Steven was born in Turlock, CA. Throughout his life he brought joy and love to those around him. Even during his struggles, he was an example of strength for his family. He had a smile that was infectious that no matter how he felt, his sweetness and joy never left. He had a great love for Grandma Carol and wanted all her time and attention. He often would cry out for her attention when she was on the phone. He did have a taste for Grandpa Steve as he liked to bite him any chance he got. He brought his family together with his love and taught them perseverance with his fight and love for love. Steven loved his family, and they loved him.
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Hit and Run Damages Man’s Two Vehicles Parked in Front of His House

At about 1:55 am Saturday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision in the 100 block of North Minaret Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they located three vehicles involved. One was a red Mercedes-Benz sedan, one was a gray GMC pickup truck which was lying on its passenger side, and the other one was a black Chevrolet coupe.
TURLOCK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy