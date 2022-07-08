JUDY SMITH OBITUARY

Steven Dean Deus passed away in the presence of his family on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Steven was born in Turlock, CA. Throughout his life he brought joy and love to those around him. Even during his struggles, he was an example of strength for his family. He had a smile that was infectious that no matter how he felt, his sweetness and joy never left. He had a great love for Grandma Carol and wanted all her time and attention. He often would cry out for her attention when she was on the phone. He did have a taste for Grandpa Steve as he liked to bite him any chance he got. He brought his family together with his love and taught them perseverance with his fight and love for love. Steven loved his family, and they loved him.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO