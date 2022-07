Michelle Faye Smith, 36 of Betsy Layne, KY, passed away July 10, 2022 at ARH Our Lady of the Way, Martin, KY. Born February 6, 1986 in Pike Co. KY, she was the daughter of Bobby & Juanita Hall Smith. Michelle was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her daughters: Madelyn Guth & Gracie Guth both of Betsy Layne, KY and one brother: Michael Dean Smith of Betsy Layne, KY. Michelle will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

BETSY LAYNE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO