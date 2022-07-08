Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 7th)

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
Fox News star Tucker Carlson is the right’s avatar of grievance, the conductor of its orchestral whine about America’s tumble into cultural decadence, its principal hero in a fairy-tale battle against the dark magic of the Very Woke. There has been talk about him running for president, but that would be a demotion from where he is now, widely recognized as “the most powerful conservative in America.”
After a 2020 cancellation and an out-of-the-ordinary set of September dates last year, Pitchfork Music Festival returns to its rightful place in the middle of July. Along with three days of indie rock/hip-hop/jazz/electronic music in beautiful Union Park come the after-shows, both official and unofficial. Don’t sleep on the after-shows — they’re often where the fun is at.
Award-winning poet Ada Limón is making history: The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that it has named her the 24th poet laureate of the U.S. As Limón takes up the storied position this fall and travels around the country, she intends to share two things she believes about poetry: It gives us a way to "reclaim our humanity," and it can help repair our relationship with the planet.
