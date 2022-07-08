Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 7th)

Award-winning poet Ada Limón is making history: The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that it has named her the 24th poet laureate of the U.S. As Limón takes up the storied position this fall and travels around the country, she intends to share two things she believes about poetry: It gives us a way to "reclaim our humanity," and it can help repair our relationship with the planet.

