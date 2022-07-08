ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glade Spring, VA

Fireman opens Glade Spring restaurant as a tribute to first responders

heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLADE SPRING, Va.— A Glade Spring fireman and paramedic has opened a restaurant in the town square as a tribute to the town’s firefighters and other first responders he works with. Kevin Bise has created Tavern 13, a family-friendly eatery that appropriately bears the name of the...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Hurley man killed in crash

A Hurley, Virginia man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Ronald Lee Dave Stacy, 34, of Hurley, Virginia, died when his 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck ran off the right side of Route 460 and struck a guardrail. Stacy was traveling west at around 11:23 Saturday evening when the accident occurred.
HURLEY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Two Bristol business leaders gambled on a crazy idea and won

BRISTOL, Va. – The first time Jim McGlothlin stepped inside the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, was during last Thursday’s VIP reception. For a project he and partner Clyde Stacy, Hard Rock and their associates spent years bringing to life, he hadn’t set foot inside the former Belk department store space during months of construction. His response?
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Pageantry of Virginia Highlands Festival to return July 22-29

Organizers of the Virginia Highlands Festival thanked the Abingdon Town Council for its ongoing support during Monday’s Town Council meeting. This year’s Virginia Highlands Festival will be held July 22 through 29. Deidre Cole, the director of the festival, promised “the pageantry” of the festival will return this...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

One person found dead at South Holston boat ramp

One person died at South Holston Lake over the weekend apparently while unloading a boat at an area boat ramp. On Sunday, at 6:49 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat ramp on Highway 421 in Bristol, Tennessee regarding a person believed to have fallen in the lake while unloading a boat.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Glade Spring, VA
Local
Virginia Restaurants
heraldcourier.com

RAMSEY | Tri-state Beef Cattle Conference to be held Aug. 4 in Blountville, Tenn.

The 14th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee on August 4th. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, finished cattle price transparency legislation, beef cattle outlook, knowing where you stand on profitability, and antibiotic prescription requirements. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves. “This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” stated Dr. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension Associate Professor and Extension Livestock Economist.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Beach Bash postponed

The Bristol Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium has been postponed due to poor weather conditions. A statement from the Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation, which uses the concert as a fundraiser, said the concert was postponed due to the condition of the venue and information from the National Weather Service. The Embers were scheduled to perform at the event.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

WATSON | Midnight at the Casino

When I pulled into the parking lot of the new Bristol Casino just after 11 p.m. Friday night, it looked the same as when I left shortly before the doors officially opened for customers at 12:30 p.m. — packed out. I knew the casino would likely be busy its...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

State Liners down Doughboys, 8-5

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners got a respite from their struggles on Monday night by collecting a victory they needed in the worst way. The team that has several players in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, had its bus blow a tire on the way back from Elizabethton on Friday and owns the worst record in the Appalachian League had reason to celebrate after an 8-5 win over the Johnson City Doughboys at DeVault Stadium.
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Volunteer Fire Department#Food Drink#Tavern 13#Fire Station 13#Abc
heraldcourier.com

State Liners fall to Axmen, 8-2

The bad news for the Bristol State Liners is that they face Kingsport today. The good news for the squad is that it will be the last time they see the Axmen this season. Kingsport remained unbeaten against the State Liners this season with an 8-2 triumph on Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium in a game that was called after seven innings due to rain.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Site for new elementary school is beginning to take shape

BRISTOL, Va. – The transformation of the Van Pelt Elementary campus to accommodate a new city intermediate school is well underway with more milestones planned next week. In the 35 days since the formal groundbreaking ceremony occurred, a temporary construction fence has been installed around the site where it will be built, trees are being removed, work to carve out a new access road along the backside of Suncrest Park is starting, the former driver’s education observation tower has been removed and playground equipment relocated.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Brad Teague still has the drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Crew members, competitors and fans looked twice at the driver of the black No. 3 ride last week at Kingsport Speedway. There was a good reason for that. Brad Teague competed in 294 races across NASCAR’s top three divisions from 1982 to 2015. And this...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Chelsea Campbell new softball coach at Abingdon

Chelsea Campbell is just 30-years-old, but has already lived a full softball life. Her next experience in the sport she’s passionate about will come as the head coach at Abingdon High School as the Saltville, Virginia, native was recently appointed to lead the Falcons. Campbell guided Fort Chiswell to...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy