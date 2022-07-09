Comic-Con 2022 Panel Schedule For Film & TV: Saturday Serves Up ‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’, ‘House Of The Dragon’, MCU & More

Click here to read the full article.

Updated with Saturday schedule: After a two-year in-person hiatus due to Covid, San Diego Comic-Con is raging back with a big footprint by streaming (Amazon Studios’ Prime Video, Apple, HBO Max, Paramount+), TV and, well, as far as big screen feature films, let’s just say they’re creeping back.

Marvel will make some big waves with its upcoming new movies ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) and Disney+ series ( She-Hulk), but it will keep some powder dry for D23 in early September. Dwayne Johnson will be booming with New Line/DC’s Black Adam, along with Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi. However, while Sony will be skipping as the Spider-Verse animated sequel is set for next year. Paramount will be giving fans an early look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. And there’s Kevin Smith with Clerks III.

SDCC runs from Wednesday, July 20-Sunday, July 24.

You do the math: There’s no panel for John Wick: Chapter 4 but the movie’s director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves are going to be on separate panels. Smells like a John Wick 4 trailer somewhere, someplace will get dropped.

Below is a sampling of notable film and TV panels. Keep checking back as more are added and scheduled.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

10 a.m. – Disability Representation On and Off Screen

The panel will explore disability representation both on-screen and behind the camera and serve to raise the profile of disability as an essential pillar of diversity, as well as celebrate the diversity that exists within the disability community. Featuring Ryan O’Connell, Lauren Ridloff, Alaqua Cox, Gail Simone, Timothy Omundson and Josh Feldman. Room 6A

10:45 a.m. – Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts Present ABC’s The Rookie and Rookie: Feds

Panelists: Stars Nathan Fillion (“Castle,” “Firefly”) and Niecy Nash-Betts (“Claws,” “Reno 9-1-1”), executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. ABC. Ballroom 20

11 a.m. – 8th Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film & TV Composer panel

Panelists: Composers Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ), Natalie Holt ( Batgirl, Loki ), Nami Melumad ( Thor: Love and Thunder ), Christophe Beck ( Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ) , Amie Doherty ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ), and moderator Michael Giacchino ( The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder , Spiderman: No Way Home )

Noon – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Panelists: TBA discuss next year’s Paramount epic title based on the famed role-playing game. Hall H

1 p.m. – Ghosts

Panelists: Cast Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long, EPs Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. CBS. Ballroom 20.

1 p.m. – Rugrats : The Babies Are Back!

Panelists: Cast EG Daily (Tommy), Cheryl Chase (Angelica) and Charlet Chung (Kimi), executive producer Eryk Casemiro. Paramount+. Room 6BCF

1:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary – Class In Session

Panelists: Star/executive producer Quinta Brunson, cast Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in a live virtual panel. ABC. Indigo Ballroom.

1:30 p.m. — Teen Wolf: The Movie

Panelists: Creator/showrunner Jeff Davis, cast Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin and surprise guest. Paramount+. Hall H.

2:15 p.m. – National Treasure: Edge of History

Panelists: Cast Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed and Lyndon Smith, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Disney+. Ballroom 20.

2:15 p.m. – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Moon Girl Magic!

Panelists: Cast Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”), Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey”), executive producer Steve Loter (“Kim Possible”), supervising producer Rodney Clouden (“Futurama”), producer Pilar Flynn (“Elena of Avalor”). Disney+. Room 6BCF

3 p.m. – Motherland: Fort Salem: The Final Battle

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Eliot Laurence. Freeform. Room 7AB.

3:30 p.m. – Severance

Panelists: Executive producer/director Ben Stiller, creator/executive producer Dan Erickson, cast Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

3:30 p.m. – SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive into SpongeBob Universe!

Panelists: Cast om Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby), executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller. Nickelodeon/Paramount+. Room 6BCF

4:15 p.m. The Wheel of Time: Origins

Panelists: The creators behind the animated digital short companion series to the streamer’s fantasy epic The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. Amazon Studios. Room 6A.

4:30 p.m. Shatner on Shatner

Panelists: William Shatner joins moderator Kevin Smith as they discuss Shatner’s career and announce a new project with Legion M by pop culture documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe that takes an up-close, intimate exploration of Shatner’s personal journey over his nine decades on Earth. Philippe, Legion M’s Jeff Annison and David Baxter, producer Kerry Deignan Roy of Exhibit A Pictures are also on the panel. Hall H.

4:45 p.m. Beavis and Butt-Head Do Comic-Con

Panelists: Creator Mike Judge will discuss the upcoming original series and the Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe movie. Ballroom 20.

6 p.m. – Koala Man

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Michael Cusack, executive producers Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Hulu. Room 6BCF

7:15 p.m. – Solar Opposites

Panelists: Co-creators/executive producers Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, EP Josh Bycel, cast Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Hulu. Room 6BCF

10 p.m. Harley Quinn Season 3 Advance Screening

Special advance screening of season 3, episodes 1 and 2 of the HBO Max series. Room 5AB.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

10:00 a.m. – Looney Tunes for Everyone!

Panelists: Alex Kirwan (supervising producer, Looney Tunes Cartoons ), EricBauza (voice of Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, and more) moderates a talk with Alex Kirwan (supervising producer), Abe Audish (supervising producer, Bugs Bunny Builders ), Nate Cash and Erin Gibson (co-executive producers of Tiny Toons Looniversity ). HBO Max. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

10:30 a.m. – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Panelists: Castmembers Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Ben Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafindin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxin Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur and showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay, and TBA. Prime Video. Hall H

11:00 a.m. – Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Panelists: Executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay, art director Tara Rueping, Izaac Wang (voice of Sam), AJ LoCascio (voice of Gizmo), Gabrielle Neveah Green (voice of Elle) and surprise guests. HBO Max. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront.

11:45 a.m. — Spotlight on Frank Miller

Panelists: The writer and illustrator of The Dark Knight Returns will be having a one-on-one interview session. Room 6A

11:45 a.m. — Marvel Studios Animation

Panelists: Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and special guests dive into all things animation with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? season 2, and more. Ballroom 20.

Noon – Smiling Friends Discussion and Q&A

Panelists: Creators Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel. Adult Swim. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

12:30 p.m. – Tales of the Walking Dead

Panelists: Creators and cast from the new AMC series. Hall H.

1 p.m. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Season Two Discussion and Q&A

Panelists: Genndy Tartakovsky ( Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars ), art director Scott Wills ( The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack ). Adult Swim. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

1 p.m. – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, cast Kyla Pratt (Penny), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega). Disney+. Room 6A

1:30 p.m. – Paper Girls

Panelists: Cast, creators and executive producers TBA. Prime Video. Ballroom 20

1:30 p.m. — The Walking Dead

Panelists: Cast and creatives discuss the final upcoming episodes and give a tease. Hall H.

2:00 p.m. Rick and Morty: The Vindicators Screening and Q&A

Panelists: Executive producer Sarah Carbiener, Rick and Morty producer Nick Rutherford. Adult Swim. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

2:15 p.m. – Transformers: Earthspark! Autobots, Roll Out!

Panelists: Cast Danny Pudi (Bumblebee), Kat Khavari (Twitch) and Zeno Robinson (Thrash), co-executive producer Dale Malinowski, executive producer Ant Ward. Paramount+. Room 6

3 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, director/producer Bernard Derriman, cast H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Fox. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

3 p.m. Keanu Reeves BRZRKR The Immortal Saga Continues

Panelists: Since its record-breaking debut in 2021, the BRZRKR comic has been thrilling readers with its story of the half-mortal, half-god warrior as he battles through the ages, seeking answers to the mystery of his endless blood-soaked existence, and how to end it. Keanu Reeves joins series co-writer Matt Kindt, and screenwriter on the BRZRKR film Mattson Tomlin, Matt Gagnon (editor-in-chief, BOOM! Studios), Eric Harburn (executive editor, BOOM! Studios), and Stephen Christy (president, development, BOOM! Studios) for an exclusive look at the final issues of the series, along with details on where the saga will go next. Hall H.

4 p.m. – FX’s Littl e Demon : Exclusive Pre-Series Premiere Sneak-Peek Screening and Q&A

Panelists: Cast Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito, creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, executive producer Dan Harmon. FXX. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

4 p.m. — Entertainment Weekly ‘s Brave Warriors

Panelists: A TBD panel of actors will discuss their iconic character roles and their craft. Ballroom 20.

4:30 p.m. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Panelists: Just one month prior to the theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, members of the cast and crew offer stories and insights from the film and an exclusive look at the first 20 minutes. Hall H.

4:30 p.m. Rebooting Lost in Space

Panelists: Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (creators, executive producers, and writers of Netflix’s Lost in Space ) explain how they rebuilt a science fiction classic of the 1960s for a new generation—from Bubble-Headed Boobie to Sexy Robot. Room 24ABC.

5 p.m. – FX’s Archer : Exclusive Season 13 Screening and Q&A

Panelists: Cast H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

5:15 p.m. – Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose

Panelists: Discussion of the upcoming movie with the director, producer and stars Christopher Lloyd ( Back to the Future ) and Ruth Connell ( Supernatural ), with special video messages from stars Simon Pegg ( Mission Impossible ) and Minnie Driver ( Good Will Hunting ). Ballroom 20.

5:30 p.m. – Wesley Snipes: The Exiled

Panelists: The star and producer of the Blade franchise returns to comics with a new original series, The Exiled . Wesley Snipes joins his co-creators Adam Lawson ( The Kill Journal, Escape the Night ), and Keith Arem ( Ascend, Dead Speed ) to discuss the new comic and crafting a sci-fi noir tale. Room 6DE.

6:00 p.m. – Collider: Directors on Directing

Panelists: Tim Miller (director of Deadpool , creator of Love, Death + Robots ), Andrew Stanton (director of Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and John Carter ), and Chad Stahelski (director of the John Wick franchise) take part in a wide-ranging and in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past, present, and future. Moderated by Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub. Hall H.

6:30 p.m. – World Premiere of Green Lantern: Beware My Power, screening and Q&A

Panelists: Pic’s stars Aldis Hodge ( Black Adam, One Night in Miami, City on a Hill ) as Green Lantern John Stewart, Jimmi Simpson ( Westworld, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Pachinko ) as Green Arrow, Jamie Gray Hyder ( Law & Order: SVU, True Blood ) as Hawkgirl, and Brian Bloom ( The A-Team, Mass Effect ) as Adam Strange. Also appearing are supervising producer Butch Lukic ( Batman: The Long Halloween ), director Jeff Wamester ( Justice Society: World War II ), and screenwriters John Semper ( Static Shock, Fraggle Rock ) and Ernie Altbacker ( Justice League Dark: Apokolips War ). Ballroom 20.

7 p.m. – The Great North

Panelists: Creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, executive producer Loren Bouchard, cast Nick Offerman, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla and Ron Funches, special appearance from star Jenny Slate. Fox. Room 6BCF.

7 p.m. – Prime Video’s Paper Girls special fan screening

At the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt.

9:15pm – Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog and Karaoke Party.

Filmmaker Joss Whedon may not be at San Diego Comic-Con, but the traditional screening of his movie will be.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

10 a.m. Cartoon Network panel

Panelists: Multi-show panel will be something of a quiz show on the network’s fave seris with the casts and crew of Craig of the Creek (Philip Solomon, the voice of Craig; Najja Porter, supervising director; Dashawn Mahone, supervising director), Teen Titans Go! (Pete Michail, executive producer; Tara Strong, the voice of Raven; Khary Payton, the voice of Cyborg), and We Baby Bears (Calvin Wong, showrunner; Connor Andrade, the voice of Grizz; Amari McCoy, the voice of Panda; Max Mitchell, the voice of Ice Bear). Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

10 a.m. – The Ghost and Molly McGee

Panelists: Creators/executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth, executive producer Steve Loter, cast and crew TBA. Disney Channel. Room 6A

10:15 a.m. – Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel

Panelists: Cast Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller. Paramount+ Ballroom 20

10:15 a.m. – Warner Bros. theatrical session with Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Panelists: Star Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, Zachary Levi and more. New Line Cinema. Hall H.

11:15 a.m. Entertainment Weekly Game Changers

Panelists: Profiles the people and projects making an impact on diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment. They discuss how they’re making a tangible, visible change in Hollywood in the DEI space. Room 6A.

11:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

Panelists: Writers, animators TBA; special guest moderator “Gravity Falls” creator Alex Hirsch. Fox. Ballroom 20.

11:30 a.m. House of the Dragon

Panelists: Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO original series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series debut’s August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. Panelists include co-creator/executive producer George R. R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, and Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower). Hall H

12:30 p.m. – American Dad and Family Guy

Panelists: Cast Scott Grimes (“Steve”), Dee Bradley Baker (“Klaus”) and Jeff Fischer (“Jeff Fischer”), executive producer/co-creator Matt Weitzman, executive producer Joe Chandler, co-executive producer Nicole Shabtai of American Dad ; followed by Season 21 premiere episode of Family Guy . TBS, Fox. Ballroom 20

12:45 p.m. – Star Trek Universe Panel

Panelists: Cast Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry ( Picard ); cast Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis, creator/executive producer Mike McMahan, Kurtzman and Roddenberry ( Lower Decks ); cast Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding and Paul Wesley, executive producers Henry Alonso Myers, Kurtzman and Roddenberry ( Strange New Worlds ). Moderated by Lea Thompson. Paramount+. Hall H

1:00 pm. – Conversation with J. Michael Straczynski

Panelists: The Hugo and Eisner Award–winning creator of Babylon 5 and Crusade, co-creator/writer/producer for Sense8, comics writer for Marvel, DC, and Image, and writer for such films as Changeling, Thor, WWZ and others, J. Michael Straczynski discusses the next chapters in his career: writing a host of new comics for AWA, two new feature films, his next novel, two new audio dramas, and a return to Marvel Comics. Plus: an exclusive briefing on the status of the Babylon 5 revival for The CW. Room 7AB.

2:00 pm – Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Panelists: Cast and EPs of the upcoming AMC and AMC+ series with a look at the official trailer. Ballroom 20.

2:30 p.m. The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Panelists: Cast and producers from the upcoming Warner Bros. TV/DC/Netflix series. Hall H.

2:45 p.m. Fox’s Krapopolis

Panelists: Creator Dan Harmon ( Rick and Morty ), EP Jordan Young, supervising director Pete Michels, and voice actors Matt Berry ( What We Do in the Shadows ), Pam Murphy ( Mapleworth Murders ), and Duncan Trussell. Room 6BCF.

3 p.m. – The Orville: New Horizons

Panelists: Cast Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman, executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga, co-producer Tom Costantino. Hulu. Ballroom 20.

3:45 p.m. Entertainment Weekly’s Bold School

Panelists: Power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Hall H.

4:00 p.m. The Players of Mythic Quest

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer/star David Hornsby, cast Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

4:15 p.m. SYFY’s Resident Alien

Panelists: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and Judah Prehn, and executive producer/showrunner Chris Sheridan.

5:00 p.m. Marvel Cinematic Universe mega-panel.

Panelist: Marvel President Kevin Feige unveils what’s next in MCU series and films. Hall H

5:30 p.m. – World Premiere of Peacock and UCP’s The Resort

Panelists: Creator Andy Siara, cast William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nina Bloomgarden and Luis Gerardo Méndez join for special screening and conversation. Peacock. Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom.

6:30 p.m. A Panel with Kevin Smith!

Panelists: The not-so-Silent Bob returns to the Hall H stage with the cast of his first feature Clerks as they world premiere the opening 5 minutes of Lionsgate’s Clerks III!

6:45 p.m. Chucky

Panelists: Creator/EP Don Mancini joins the voice of the iconic killer doll, Brad Dourif for the USA/Syfy series.

6:45 p.m. – Hamster & Gretel

Panelists: Creator Dan Povenmire, co-producer/story editor Joanna Hausmann, cast TBA. Disney Channel. Room 6A

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Noon – FX’s Mayans M.C. Screening And Q&A

Panelists: Elgin James (co-creator/executive producer/director/writer) and cast JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Raoul Max Trujillo (Che “Taza” Romero), Frankie Loyal (Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), JR Bourne (Isaac Packer), Emily Tosta (Letty) and Vanessa Giselle (Hope). Hall H

1:15 p.m. – FX’s What We Do in the Shadows

Panelists: Stars Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Kristen Schaal (The Guide) as well as Paul Simms (EP/writer), Stefani Robinson (EP/writer), Yana Gorskaya (co-EP/director/editor) and Kyle Newacheck (co-EP/director). Hall H

Times and locations to be announced for Sunday…

Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Panelists: Cast and producers TBA. Warner Bros Television. Hall H

The Alternate World of For All Mankind

Panelists: Creators/executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, executive producer Maril Davis, cast Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Apple TV+

Storytellers of Apple TV+

Panelists: For All Mankind executive producer/creator Ronald D. Moore, Invasion co-creator/showrunner/executive producer Simon Kinberg, See executive producer/showrunner Jonathan Tropper, Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz. David S. Goyer will join from the set of Foundation with sneak peek at upcoming second season. Apple TV+.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders

Panelists: Olexa Hewryk, Frank Falcone, David Rudman, Ryan Dillon and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph. Cartoon Network.

Tuca & Bertie Season Three Discussion and Q&A

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Lisa Hanawalt. Adult Swim.

AEW: Heroes & Villains

Panelists: CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson; moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. TBS, TNT.