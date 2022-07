Another NHL Draft is in the books and the Vancouver Canucks have added six more prospects to their pool in the form of three defencemen (none of them right-handed), two forwards and a goaltender. They could have added more elite first-round talent if the rumored trade with the New York Islanders didn’t fall through, but that’s for a different article. At the end of the day, Patrik Allvin was left with his own first-round pick at 15th overall, which he used on a skilled Swede by the name of Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO