On June 23 at 10:50 a.m., the Town of Brookhaven’s 451-TOWN Call Center reached the milestone of 2,000,000 calls since it started operations on September 12, 2007. The 451-TOWN Call Center is the state-of-the-art constituent response system that enables residents to utilize one phone number to access non-emergency government information and services. The 2,000,000th call was from a Rocky Point resident who inquired about a Town parking permit. Pictured (left to right) are Supervisor Ed Romaine; Call Center Agent Joan Holomshek; Call Center Manager Lisa Schneider; Call Center Agents Michele Fitzgerald, Thomas Sheedy, Lisa Gerle and Michelle Donovan; Call Center Supervisor, Krista Meyers and Call Center Agent Zachary Graulich.

BROOKHAVEN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO