Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. (“SST VI”), a publicly registered real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), announced today the acquisition of an approximately 490-unit self storage facility in St. Johns, Florida. This is the 14th acquisition in SST VI and its first acquisition in the Greater Jacksonville Market. Since SST VI launched as a private REIT in the first quarter of 2021, the REIT has purchased approximately $205 million of self storage facilities and properties to be developed into self storage.

