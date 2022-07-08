Lainie Chambers, Mortgage Loan Officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Interviewed on Colorado Real Estate Leaders Podcast

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- TheoremOne®, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced the addition of Will Kelly as Chief Growth Officer. This expansion of TheoremOne’s leadership team comes two months after announcing its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) and Media.Monks, a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005550/en/ Kelly has over 25+ years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups alike, and has developed a unique skillset for utilizing start-up velocity and innovative prowess at the enterprise level. (Graphic: Business Wire)

