New Liquidity Injection Protocol aims to hasten the adoption of Web 3.0 Technologies.

LONDON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Akanda Corp. (“Akanda”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) and Tetra Bio-Pharma (“Tetra”) (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), today jointly announced that Akanda will supply Tetra with pharmaceutical grade cannabis flower in a microdose cap form, for use in a Storz & Bickel Mighty Medic Vaporizer for global commercialization of Tetra’s QIXLEEF TM and related products. In addition, Akanda will act as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Tetra’s clinical drug and commercial supply programs. With this project, Akanda becomes a CDMO in addition to being an EU GMP cannabis manufacturer, marking Akanda’s first entry into cannabinoid drug development, which is a new and growing market opportunity for the company, while Tetra secures a stable supply of high-quality ingredients and regulatory-approved services to satisfy clinical trials and commercialization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005519/en/ QIXLEEF (TM) product has been designed specifically for use in the Storz & Bickel Mighty Medic Vaporizer, the first medically approved portable cannabis vape, pictured here with dosing capsules filled at Holigen. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO