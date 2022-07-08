ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

New Liquidity Injection Protocol aims to hasten the adoption of Web 3.0 Technologies.

By eTrendy Stock
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasant Grove, Utah, United States, 7th Jul 2022, Block Busters Token (BBTF) has launched its presale process which can be found at BBTFtoken.com. The innovations leveraged by this token extend beyond the complexity of the contract into the innovations it provides for the wider decentralized finance space. The Smart...

The Associated Press

Akanda to Supply Tetra Bio-Pharma with Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis for FDA Trials of QIXLEEF™, a Potential Multimillion Dollar Prescription Drug

LONDON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Akanda Corp. (“Akanda”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) and Tetra Bio-Pharma (“Tetra”) (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), today jointly announced that Akanda will supply Tetra with pharmaceutical grade cannabis flower in a microdose cap form, for use in a Storz & Bickel Mighty Medic Vaporizer for global commercialization of Tetra’s QIXLEEF TM and related products. In addition, Akanda will act as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Tetra’s clinical drug and commercial supply programs. With this project, Akanda becomes a CDMO in addition to being an EU GMP cannabis manufacturer, marking Akanda’s first entry into cannabinoid drug development, which is a new and growing market opportunity for the company, while Tetra secures a stable supply of high-quality ingredients and regulatory-approved services to satisfy clinical trials and commercialization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005519/en/ QIXLEEF (TM) product has been designed specifically for use in the Storz & Bickel Mighty Medic Vaporizer, the first medically approved portable cannabis vape, pictured here with dosing capsules filled at Holigen. (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

