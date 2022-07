Lander Mayor Monte Richardson told a WyoTodayMedia radio audience Monday on Let’s Talk Fremont that Rachel Fontaine, the current deputy city clerk, will be appointed Tuesday night to replace retiring clerk Tami Hitshew. At the same time, Richardson said the city would begin advertising tor a deputy clerk and for a deputy treasurer, as City Treasurer Chara Lara would be retiring in three years. “This is part of our succession planning, so we’re not left in the lurch when these retirements occur,” Richardson said.

LANDER, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO