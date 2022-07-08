ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Schnapp Reveals Doja Cat's Been Thirsting After His 'Stranger Things' Co-Star

By Josephine Harvey
 3 days ago

Doja Cat is apparently a fan of “Stranger Things” and an even bigger fan of its newest star, Joseph Quinn.

The Grammy-winning singer messaged “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) on Instagram asking if Quinn, who joined the show in its latest season as Eddie Munson, has a girlfriend, according to a screenshot Schnapp posted on TikTok Wednesday.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up],” Doja Cat wrote, per the screenshot.

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp replied.

The “Say So” singer said she didn’t have Quinn’s Instagram or Twitter, so Schnapp sent her a link. “Right here ma’am,” he wrote.

Doja Cat has apparently been sitting on this one for a while. A few days after Season 4 of the hit series dropped, she tweeted : “joseph quinn fine as shit.”

The singer, in a TikTok live appearance on Thursday, said Schnapp sharing their messages was “borderline snake shit.”

Quinn’s character was the breakout star of the season, attracting high praise from fans and Metallica itself for his “most metal concert in the history of the world” in Volume 2.

Quinn is known for his roles on British TV in “Dickensian” and “Howards End.” He also played Koner on “Game of Thrones.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UD0P1_0gYMkdZo00 Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. (Photo: Getty / Stranger Things)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

