ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Argument in meat section at metro Atlanta Walmart ends with man shot, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWduS_0gYMdpbP00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting another customer at a metro Atlanta Walmart is now in custody.

Riverdale police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that 18-year-old Matthew Thomas, Jr. will be charged with aggravated assault.

Riverdale police said they were called to the Walmart in Riverdale on Thursday night after two men got into an argument in the meat section.

During that argument, they said Thomas pulled out a gun and shot the other before running out of the store.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

When Channel 2 Action News arrived on the scene, dozens of police cars from several agencies were searching for the suspect.

Workers told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that they found out about the shooting when they showed up for work, but couldn’t get inside.

“We start at 9 and they told us to go home,” an employee who didn’t want to be identified said.

The employee said when he pulled into the parking lot, he saw officers with large guns searching the area and instantly feared the worst.

“We were wondering if our co-workers were hurt,” he told Spruill.

Police are looking through security video to identify the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

jimmie mouton
3d ago

Principalities and spiritual wickedness in high places. They need the power of God to sweep through their.

Reply(1)
11
Terri Graham Diedolf
3d ago

Riverdale use to be a nice place to live. You can actually thank Hurricane Katrina. So sad as I grew up there.

Reply(1)
9
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Teen shot multiple times in early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police search for home invasion suspects that left teenage girl injured. Atlanta police say an 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times during a home invasion. The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was shot four times after the invaders broke into her home on Sunday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Violent Crime#Metro Atlanta Walmart#Channel 2 S#Channel 2 Action News#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Bring these animals to justice:’ Friends of man murdered at gas station want his killers caught

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are trying to identify three people involved in the attempted carjacking and murder of a beloved former high school football coach. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Peachtree Corners, where Brad Coleman was gunned down at a QuikTrip gas station Saturday as he pumped air into his tires.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in connection to SW Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA - A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that injured one person in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday evening. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to 874 Smith Street SW where they say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. That man told investigators he knew who shot him.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
164K+
Followers
115K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy