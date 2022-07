Chillicothe – A woman was arrested and charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence after police responded to a person passed out in a car. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to 66 Zander Dr, in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch had notified that an unknown female was either passed or asleep in her vehicle parked at the residence. Upon arrival, they observed a silver Honda parked in front of the residence. A female in the front driver’s seat who appeared to be sleeping was woken up and was identified as Andrea Holt.

