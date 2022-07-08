ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham charged with DWI in North Carolina

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Arrested: Devonte' Graham was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, early Thursday morning and charged with driving while impaired. (Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Devonte’ Graham, who plays guard for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, is accused of driving while impaired, authorities said.

Graham, 27, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested in his hometown on Thursday by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification records.

According to a police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. EDT for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone, The Associated Press reported. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and the results indicated a .11 breath alcohol concentration, above the state limit of .08, the AP reported.

After playing his first three seasons in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, Graham was traded to the Pelicans in 2021 in a sign-and-trade deal. He agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal, The Athletic reported. He appeared in 76 games last season with the Pelicans and averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per contest, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Graham attended Broughton High School in Raleigh before attending one year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, ESPN reported. He signed with Kansas and spent four years playing for the Jayhawks. Graham was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Graham’s arrest was also reported by TMZ.

The Pelicans have not released an official statement on the incident, The Athletic reported.

Graham was released under a $3,000 unsecured bond. He will appear in court on July 22, records show.

