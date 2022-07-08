COVID-19: How Cases in the Akron, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Akron, OH metro area consists of Summit County and Portage County. As of July 5, there were 22,330.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Akron residents, 16.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Akron metro area, Portage County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 5, there were 22,484.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Portage County, the most of any county in Akron, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Summit County, there were 22,284.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Akron.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Akron metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Akron, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 30620 Lima, OH 103,175 28,327 27,455.3 479 464.3 31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 32,716 27,015.7 513 423.6 44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 36,303 26,945.8 590 437.9 17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 570,228 25,899.0 5,923 269.0 45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 160,795 24,962.9 2,108 327.3 19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 198,896 24,752.4 3,028 376.8 18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 510,714 24,580.0 4,629 222.8 49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 124,599 22,995.3 2,545 469.7 17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 472,209 22,957.3 6,348 308.6 10420 Akron, OH 703,845 157,173 22,330.6 2,176 309.2 15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 89,106 22,291.2 1,848 462.3

