COVID-19: How Cases in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Amarillo, TX metro area consists of Randall County, Potter County, Carson County, and two other counties. As of July 5, there were 25,370.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Amarillo residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Amarillo metro area, Potter County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 5, there were 30,569.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Potter County, the most of any county in Amarillo, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Randall County, there were 20,626.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Amarillo.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Amarillo metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Amarillo, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 99,406 36,342.4 1,038 379.5 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 42,223 35,786.4 554 469.5 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 99,159 31,332.4 1,418 448.1 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 717,740 29,079.6 7,915 320.7 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 73,248 28,387.5 579 224.4 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 115,815 27,025.0 1,843 430.1 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 111,985 26,557.7 2,039 483.6 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 217,716 26,040.7 3,747 448.2 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 218,509 25,551.3 3,924 458.9 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 36,078 25,407.2 717 504.9 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 66,921 25,370.4 1,289 488.7 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,824,787 24,926.5 18,840 257.4 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 66,578 24,809.1 969 361.1 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,697,032 24,651.3 16,040 233.0 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,830 24,641.0 522 300.3 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,984 23,654.4 706 439.7 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 40,315 23,621.7 896 525.0 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 490,298 23,188.1 3,614 170.9 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,883 22,695.8 723 484.3 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,693 21,137.4 637 486.2 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 93,829 21,098.6 1,220 274.3 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,880 20,948.3 445 446.5 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 46,851 20,598.5 972 427.3 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 80,636 20,405.2 1,460 369.5 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 56,406 19,805.8 1,339 470.2

