COVID-19: How Cases in the Albany, GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Albany, GA metro area consists of Dougherty County, Lee County, Worth County, and one other county. As of July 5, there were 23,613.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Albany residents, 11.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,767.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Albany metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Albany, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 5 per 100,000 residents 19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 46,305 32,165.0 631 438.3 40660 Rome, GA 97,369 28,008 28,764.8 527 541.2 23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 55,126 27,747.9 855 430.4 47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 48,311 26,742.6 639 353.7 46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 38,837 26,726.1 518 356.5 15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 31,028 26,429.3 557 474.4 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 152,814 25,485.3 2,054 342.6 12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 50,590 24,268.8 514 246.6 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,415,182 24,139.9 16,316 278.3 42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 91,621 23,733.8 1,194 309.3 10500 Albany, GA 148,436 35,051 23,613.5 797 536.9 31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 54,179 23,607.0 1,205 525.0 17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 69,545 21,773.5 1,190 372.6 25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,782 19,717.4 188 234.9

