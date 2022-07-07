Three vehicle crash in the Pontiac claims life of 57 year-old former resident

NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating 14-year-old Jaylah Nelson.According to BSO, Jaylah went missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday near the 7900 block of Hampton Boulevard in North Lauderdale.The 14-year-old stands 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Jaylah was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange and blue shorts, and black sandals.If you have information on her whereabouts, please call BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at (954) 321-4274.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO