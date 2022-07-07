ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three vehicle crash in the Pontiac claims life of 57 year-old former resident

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
renfrewtoday.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal collision in the Pontiac remains under investigation. The accident, involving three vehicles, happened about 530AM Monday morning (July 4th) on Route...

www.renfrewtoday.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

911 dispatcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to dispatch ambulance to grandma, 54, who later died 'after dismissing her case as a 'waste of resources'

A 911 dispatcher has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to send an ambulance to a 54 year-old grandma who died of internal bleeding hours later. Leon Price, 50, was hit with the charges by Greene County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania last week over the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Pilon
The Independent

Boy, 16, dies following incident at quarry in Wigan

A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident at a quarry in Wigan. Police and emergency services were called at around 9.40pm on Saturday to a report a boy had entered the water and got into difficulty at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge. Following a search, the boy was recovered from...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

14-year-old Jaylah Nelson missing

NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating 14-year-old Jaylah Nelson.According to BSO, Jaylah went missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday near the 7900 block of Hampton Boulevard in North Lauderdale.The 14-year-old stands 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Jaylah was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange and blue shorts, and black sandals.If you have information on her whereabouts, please call BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at (954) 321-4274.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy