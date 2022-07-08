Column: Stop treating your teenagers like sports projects. Let them be kids.

River Ridge, Louisiana’s William Andrade delivers during the United States Championship baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii, at a Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press

I must have looked like I had seen a ghost. After I watched this internet video, where a high school basketball player lectures a group of 10-year-olds on “weathering adversity” and “sticking to the grind,” I couldn’t believe my eyes. Is this where youth sports were headed?

I found this video years ago, but it sticks in my mind like a migraine. I never thought to look into the guy’s name or his school because the scene startled me: In what looked like a gym lobby, a 17-year-old stood in front of a handful of little kids who looked like they would rather be doing math homework, encouraging them to embrace the grind and push through the wall and all manner of sports jargon that likely made little sense to the kids.

Which is exactly the point. Who cares if a 10-year-old doesn’t want to practice basketball?

That’s the endemic that needs to end. In the youth sports orbit, kids adopt all sorts of expectations from exceedingly young ages. How often do we hear about players in the class of 2027? Class of 2028? From the time kids enter middle school — sometimes even younger — parents and coaches turn them into their projects. How can we make them a D-1 college player? How can we put them on as many coaches’ radars as possible? How many camps can we send them to?

So by the time these kids are barely 12, they become less kid and more prospect. Before they can drive a car, they’re advertising their HUDL pages on Twitter, posting videos of their workouts, exhausting themselves trying to make connections with local coaches and players. At least from the outside, it looks miserable.

Can we let these kids be kids? Can we let them enjoy being 14 years old? Everyone who remembers growing up knows one thing: It goes by like — snap — that. One day you’re getting Sonic drinks with your friends on a summer night, and the next you’re shutting off your 7:30 a.m. alarm to wake up for a full-time job. You only get so many chances to be a kid, to stay up till 3 a.m. playing video games at sleepovers, to play kickball at recess, to laugh so hard your stomach hurts.

The kids who get turned into pre-teen recruits never experience those thrills, at least not as much as their friends who don’t play sports seriously. Instead of playing Fortnite with their friends until the sun comes up, they’re… what? Practicing left-handed layups in the gym? Perfecting their 12-6 curveball? That doesn’t have to be a bad thing, especially not if they’re having fun doing it. If that’s the case, by all means, keep making those sacrifices.

But when kids get robbed of their youth because parents and coaches want to make them the next Patrick Mahomes, they lose chances to make memories they’ll remember more fondly than the hours they spent learning how to run a post route.

I speak from experience here, at least in one way. Since I was, like, 16, I’ve been doing this sports journalism thing. I’ve loved it. I’ve gotten to cover Power 5 football. I’ve chatted with golf legend Tom Watson. I’ve coaxed a laugh out of Simone Biles. I’ve been feet away from a college basketball brawl that led off SportsCenter that night (seriously, look up the K-State/KU basketball fight in 2020). It’s been the time of my life and I cannot imagine myself working any other job. I feel awfully fortunate to have a job doing what I love.

But at times, I’ve wondered to myself: What would my life look like if I had relaxed a little more when I was younger? Instead of covering a Friday night football game in high school, what if I hung out with my friends and got into some silly trouble? Throughout high school and college, I made tons of sacrifices because I wanted a job in the industry, and I have one now. And even that reality hasn’t stopped me from pondering what I missed out on.

I don’t regret making journalism my life. The point is this: As a teenager, I spent so much time dedicating myself to the work that I couldn’t make the memories my friends did. I fear the same is happening with kids in sports.

Here’s the other part of the point: What are the odds your kid turns into some Hall of Famer? Nobody blames the guardians of icons like Mike Trout, Justin Herbert and Sabrina Ionescu for signing them up for youth circuits at young ages. Since they were pre-teens, they showed signs of obscene talent, and coaches wanted to get the most out of them. As they should. Sound decision.

But those players are one in a million. Not everybody can reach the heights they’ve ascended. Which is fine! There’s zero shame in accomplishing even a fraction of what they have. Be proud that you earned a college scholarship, that you went D-2, that you went D-1, everything. None of that is easy and only a handful of kids get to say they’ve done those things.

The point here isn’t to discourage kids from chasing their goals in sports. Do what you love. Chase your ambitions. Turn them into reality. Just don’t do so at the expense of making memories you only can when you’re 15. You’re only a kid once.