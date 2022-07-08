ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

New pediatric waiting room unveiled by Sarasota Memorial staff in its Sarasota Emergency Room

By Staff Reports
sarasotanewsleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject part of $3.9-million renovation of Emergency Care Center. The Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota Campus this week opened a new pediatric waiting area inside its Emergency Care Center (ECC) “to help children and families feel more comfortable during their hospital visit,” the hospital announced. “It’s all part of...

sarasotanewsleader.com

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new procedure at Sarasota Doctors Hospital is working wonders for patients suffering from throat issues. ABC7 sat down with a physician at the hospital who is handling peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedures, where doctors insert a flexible tube into a patients esophagus to fix problems deep inside their bodies. Doctors call it “state of the art” technology that avoids discomfort associated with surgeries.
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
srqmagazine.com

MarineMax Sarasota Marina Manager Named to Women Making Waves Class of 2022

Heather Mess, MarineMax Sarasota Marina Manager was recently named to Boating Industry’s 2022 Women Making Waves featured in the launch of their summer issue. Heather stood out among more than 120 nominations submitted for the annual program which recognizes women in the recreational boating industry who make contributions to its success, propel its growth, and lead their organizations and peers into the future. “I am truly humbled to be nominated and awarded this recognition. Dedication and hard work do pay off. It is inspiring to work in an industry amongst others who are passionate about what they do," says Heather.
nomadlawyer.org

Sarasota: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Sarasota, Florida

If you’re looking for something to do in Sarasota, Florida, you can explore its many different attractions on foot. Sarasota is full of art galleries and smaller shops, so you can spend a long afternoon or evening browsing these places. You can even check out a narrated shark feeding if you’re looking for a family-friendly activity. Whether you are looking for a beach vacation or a more active vacation, Sarasota Florida has something for you.
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputy saves infants life

A Lee County Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after learning a 3-month-old infant was not breathing. Deputy Wilson arrived and found the infant named Wylder, turning blue, not breathing, and without a pulse. Immediately taking control of the situation, Deputy Wilson began chest compressions until...
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
Johns Hopkins
sarasotanewsleader.com

Sarasota County COVID-19 positivity rate passes the 25% mark, averaged over seven days through July 3, CDC says in latest report

Number of patients in Sarasota Memorial ICUs trending higher over past week. Sarasota County’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbed again over the past week, while Sarasota Memorial Hospital admissions of patients with the coronavirus have continued to stay mostly in the upper 80s during the same period. However, the hospital...
Mysuncoast.com

Intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busy day for traffic in Sarasota County following two separate crashes on I-75. There is now a crash blocking several lanes at S Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista. First responders are on scene now. All lanes of Bahia Vista appear to be blocked.
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jul 11, 2022

"It finally gives a chance to a guy like me, a grassroots candidate. It somewhat levels the playing field." [Politics] Cosentino Wants Rule of Law Restored in Planning. Democrat Mike Cosentino has often waged fights with county government in the courthouse. Now he’s tacking the battle to the ballot box.
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County tries to fill teacher shortage 4 weeks before new school year

The new school year starts in only four weeks, and Lee County, like so much of Florida, is dealing with a massive teacher shortage. In Lee County, there are 285 open teaching positions on top of a severe bus driver shortage. This January, state education officials reported more than 9,500 vacancies in schools across the state. More than 4,300 were identified as teaching jobs, the remaining 5,222 were non-instructional positions like teachers’ aides, bus drivers and custodians.
WFLA

2-year-old nearly drowns in Venice pool, officials say

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday after a near-drowning in Venice, according to Venice Fire Rescue. A VFR statement said rescue personnel were called to Kilruss Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. after the 2-year-old was “found submerged in the pool.”. The child’s father had...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man has filed a lawsuit against the Sarasota School Board over library books he considers lewd and obscene. Robert Craft, in his civil suit filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court July 1, alleges the school board has ignored complaints from citizens about certain books, and charges the school board is guilty of “purchasing and propagating obscene, lewd, and lascivious materials for distribution to children.”
WFLA

Bradenton couple saved after ODing in front of grandchild

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple was saved Saturday morning after police said a motel employee found them unconscious in a room with their 4-year-old grandchild. According to the Bradenton Police Department, the motel employee was providing room service when they found a 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
