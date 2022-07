The Town of Nahant Assessors’ Office has received preliminary certification for Fiscal Year 2023 real and personal property assessments from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. In accordance with Massachusetts General Laws chapter 40 Section 56, the Fiscal Year 2023 proposed assessed values on all properties in Town have been adjusted to reflect the full and fair market value as of January 1, 2022.

