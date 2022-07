FRISCO, Texas -- Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday. In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber's death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old's death, and the medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO