SAO: Clay County man accused of distributing meth, possessing firearms illegally

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man has been arrested and accused of distributing methamphetamine, possessing two firearms linked to a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed that Shawntae Jamell Clark, 41, could face between 15 years and life in prison if convicted.

Clark was previously convicted of armed robbery, sexual battery and possessing cocaine. On July 2, 2021, SAO says he had 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine along with the two firearms.

The firearms and any ammunition will be forfeited. Clark’s next hearing is scheduled for July 11.

