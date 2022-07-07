ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

SAO: Clay County man accused of distributing meth, possessing firearms illegally

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Z9lg_0gYLdNKQ00
(Bill Oxford/Getty Images)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man has been arrested and accused of distributing methamphetamine, possessing two firearms linked to a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed that Shawntae Jamell Clark, 41, could face between 15 years and life in prison if convicted.

Clark was previously convicted of armed robbery, sexual battery and possessing cocaine. On July 2, 2021, SAO says he had 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine along with the two firearms.

The firearms and any ammunition will be forfeited. Clark’s next hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from cash register over a month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desmond Lawrence, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing $1,171 from the Circle K at 7404 NE Waldo Road, where he was a clerk. A store manager reported to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office that Lawrence had been repeatedly taking money from the cash register while conducting “no sale” transactions. The manager reportedly provided documentation of 29 of these transactions between June 9 and July 7, 2022, and during that period the register was short a total of $1,171.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gadsden County man arrested on drug charges in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Akil Walden, 35, on State Road 93 at mile marker 378 on Thursday. Deputies originally pulled over the man from the town of Havana for window tinting violations. They searched his vehicle and found nine grams of weed and nearly...
Action News Jax

Police searching for suspect in double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person shot. Upon their arrival at the shopping center at 200 West 48th Street, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds to their torsos. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after stealing from elderly disabled customer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work. 22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart. Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun near Clarence R. Kelly Community Center, but officers don’t believe he was involved in yesterday’s shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Justice McGlocking, 22, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. At 4:47 p.m. yesterday, law enforcement responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of the Clarence...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with almost $400,000 of cocaine on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Akil Jabari Walden, 35, of Havana, FL, was arrested yesterday afternoon after he was pulled over on I-75 in Alachua County for illegal window tint and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy found cocaine with an estimated street value of $399,100. The deputy was assigned...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for multiple scooter thefts said he needed the scooters for “survival”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mijael Linares-Jimenez, 35, was arrested last night and charged with the theft of two scooters. The first victim reported that his scooter was stolen on June 20. The second victim reported that her scooter was stolen on June 23. The license plate reader database was checked for hits on the second license plate, and it showed that the same person had been driving the scooter all over southwest Gainesville since June 24. The man riding the scooter had several distinctive features, including facial hair; a ponytail/man-bun; and Adidas shoes with a “very unique” green, white, and black design.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man gets 9 years in prison for Regency-area bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 39-year-old Jacksonville man was sentenced Friday to nine years and six months in federal prison for his role in an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo on Regency Square Boulevard, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Brett Amante was arrested in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach mother pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death

A Jacksonville Beach woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of her 3-year-old son, according to Duval County court records. Court records show Amy Oliver, 48, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a paramedic. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 15, but she will...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV wreck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man connected to a shooting in Columbia County died minutes later when he wrecked an ATV early Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 40-year-old Lake City resident was headed south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue on an ATV around 3:15 a.m. He veered off the roadway and went into a ditch.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Williams-Vinson sentenced to 25 years for homicide and home invasion robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daronte Williams-Vinson, 23, of Interlachen, was sentenced today to 25 years in state prison after pleading nolo contendere to charges of first degree murder and armed home invasion robbery. Williams-Vinson was charged following a home invasion robbery on March 17, 2020; Williams-Vinson told investigators that Anthony...
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office plans to use body cameras

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is trialing body cameras for deputies and will soon choose a company. The sheriff’s office has a select number of deputies testing the Axon body cameras as part of the final stages of the selection process. A committee, formed after Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach tasked the department with getting cameras, will recommend a system.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Suspected shooter dies in ATV crash outside Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man has died Friday morning after crashing his ATV in Columbia County. Investigators believe that at approximately 3:15 a.m., the 40-year-old driver from Lake City failed to negotiate a left turn while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue. The ATV left the right side of the roadway and landed in a ditch, which caused the front left of the ATV to collide with a concrete block.
LAKE CITY, FL
