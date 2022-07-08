Devils Select Simon Nemec 2nd Overall at the 2022 NHL Draft | DRAFTt

The LA Kings have signed forward Adrian Kempe to a four-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5,500,000 through the 2025-26. Kempe, 25, had a breakout year establishing career-highs in nearly every statistical category including goals (35), points (54), shorthanded goals (3), and game-winning goals (7). Since the 2003-04 season, just two other Kings have scored 35-or-more goals, with the most recent being captain Anze Kopitar in 2017-18. For his efforts, the 6-2, 205-pound forward was named to his first-ever NHL All-Star Game and voted Most Valuable Player by the Kings Booster Club. A key contributor in helping the Kings secure their first postseason appearance since 2018, Kempe led the team with six points (2-4=6) in seven playoff games.
