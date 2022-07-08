Devils Select Simon Nemec 2nd Overall at the 2022 NHL Draft | DRAFTt

DETROIT -- Ville Husso had a feeling he was going to be traded prior to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, but he didn't know when and where he would be dealt. The goalie got his answer while he was vacationing in Florida last Thursday, as his agent called with the news that he had been traded from the St. Louis Blues to the Detroit Red Wings.

