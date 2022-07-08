Devils Select Simon Nemec 2nd Overall at the 2022 NHL Draft | DRAFTt

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNemec won a Bronze Medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games for Slovakia as an 18-year-old The Devils have chosen Simon Nemec second overall at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Following Montreal's selection of Juraj Slafkovsky first overall, the Devils' GM and Exec VP Tom Fitzgerald stepped up to the...

