New Castle County, DE

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING AT WEST MINQUADALE

By G. LopezGarcia
nccpdnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Castle, 19720) Yesterday, July 6th, at approximately 07:18 P.M., patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Stanton Avenue in the community of West Minquadale for the report of a shooting that had...

nccpdnews.com

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Several Commercial Burglaries

Delaware State Police have arrested 55-year-old Harry Anderson of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a theft investigation that began on Monday morning. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., troopers observed a male subject walking away from Gaz Auto Repair, located at 3400 Old Capitol Trail in Wilmington. The business was closed at this time and the male subject was carrying a reciprocating saw. When troopers attempted to contact the subject, he discarded the saw and began fleeing from the area on foot. Troopers gave chase and soon afterwards took the fleeing individual, identified as Harry Anderson, into custody without further incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that Anderson had utilized the saw to cut catalytic converters off several vehicles at Gaz Auto Repair. It was also determined that Anderson was the suspect who had committed four other commercial burglaries in the Wilmington area throughout June and July.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Police K9 Used to Subdue Gas Station Burglar Caught in the Act

WILMINGTON, DE – A burglar who was caught in the act during a break-in at a local gas station was arrested by police with the help of a police K9 officer. Today, Delaware State Police announced they have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old injured in Juniata Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Juniata Park early Monday morning. According to police, officers with the 24th District responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of E Pike Street around 12:24 a.m. The teen was shot once in the chest...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Man shot in the eye, head on Lansdowne Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in critical areas of the body Sunday in the city’s Carroll Park section. Medics confirmed the incident happened on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue between 7:00-10:00 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Troopers arrest two for May and June armed robberies

A man and a woman are behind bars, accused in connection with a string of armed robberies in May and June. Jaquan Mason held up a Royal Farms on New Castle Avenue May 1st and June 19th, the PNC Bank branch in the Penn Mart Shopping Center June 7th and a Walgreen's on Plaza Drive in Newark June 20th, Delaware State Police said.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Photos: Officials Investigating Sunday Fire At Dover Target

Delaware State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire at the Target located at 148 John Hunn Brown Road in Dover. Just after 9:00 Sunday evening, Dover firefighters responded to the store for reports of a fire in the store. Upon arrival, Command struck a second alarm which brought crews from several surrounding companies.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Hunting Park. It happened at the intersection of 9th and Pike Streets, around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about what led up to the shooting aren’t clear at this moment. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Police identify victim in drive-by shooting in Caln Township

CALN—Police have identified the victim in the drive-by shooting in Caln Township on July 7 as Amir Flowers, 20, who lives in Thorndale. Police said Amir was shot six times while in the back of his driveway standing near a red van. As of Saturday morning, Amir is listed in stable condition.
THORNDALE, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in Northeast Wilmington

A man is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington Sunday morning. It happened on the city's Northeast side around 11:15 a.m. on Gordon Street, near Market Street. WPD did not release any other details, as their investigation continues.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK BOY, COREY BROWN.

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Corey Brown. (Newark, DE 19702) On July 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Sandburg Place, in the community of Christiana Reserve for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects for Multiple Robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Jaquan Mason of Wilmington, DE and 29-year-old Jinita Wright of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following investigations into four separate robberies that occurred in May and June. On May 1, 2022, troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Fire Breaks Out at Dover Target

UPDATED: 2:20pm – Dover Police and Fire officials are investigating a fire that was intentionally set at the Target on Sunday night. Emergency personnel was called just after 9pm and found fire in the building. Customers and employees were quickly evacuated and no injuries were reported. Investigation showed the fire was arson – and was set in the linen section near the center of the store. Damage is estimated between $3 – $4-million in merchandise damage from the fire and smoke. Estimated damage to the structure is not available.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN THE COMMUNITY OF WHITEHALL

(New Castle, 19720) Earlier today (July 7th), at approximately 11:54 A.M., Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Auburn Drive in the community of White Hall for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon the officer’s arrival, they learned that a 33-year-old male and a 29-year-old...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
parentherald.com

Mom of Man Arrested in Deadly Springfield Road Rage Shooting Charged

The mom of a suspect arrested for a deadly road rage shooting in Springfield, Pennsylvania is now being charged in connection with the case. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that Amanda Washington has been charged with hindering prosecution in the case relating to the death of 54-year-old King Hua.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Daily Voice

Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Fentanyl Seized From Philly Area Drug Dealer: DA

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl was seized from an accused Philadelphia area drug dealer, authorities said. Walter Williams, 33, of Philadelphia, was arrested on May 23 after a raid on his Hillside Motel room in Glen Mills (Delaware County) yielded 125 grams of raw fentanyl valued at $12,500, 90 bags of packaged fentanyl valued at $2,000, and drug paraphernalia, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

